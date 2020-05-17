- Advertisement -

Kartik Aaryan, on Wednesday, conducted an Instagram reside session asking fans if he needs to shave.

Kartik Aaryan

The actor said that his relatives have refused to provide meals shaves or trims his beard.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor started the session by saying,”Mere Ghar Walon ne mere saath, mere khilaaaf saazish rakhi hai.

(My family members have opted to conspire against me.

They aren’t giving me food because morning and have threatened me that they won’t give me food until I cut or cut my beard. What if I do?)

Many of Kartik Aaryan’s buffs suggested him to not shave.

Others suggested he trim it a little bit.

The actor has been in quarantine with his sister and parents, Kritika, at their Mumbai house.

In lockdown, the celebrity has grown an abundant blossom, and his hair has also increased.

The actor’s mom has asked him to shave

During the live session, his sister appeared with a coated plate in her hand.

When uncovered, the dish had trimmers placed on it. Kritika stated,”Humne toh khana Kha Liya hai.

Mummy ne mere liye ye bheja hai.

(We have had our meals. Mother has sent this to you).Later, Kartik shared a collage of 2 pictures of himself in two different looks.

In 1 pic, Kartik flaunts his clean-shaven look while another shows him with a beard.

He captioned it,”Still confused… Sexy or Jungli (sic).”

Kartik is extremely near his mother, Mala Tiwari.

Lately, he is featuring her in his videos. On Mother’s Day this year.

the actor shared a video in which his mother has been heard asking Kartik to put a selfie together with her Instagram.

To which Kartik states,”Do you know how much can I get compensated for a single article on Instagram? Will you pay me for the photograph?”

Mala Tiwari’s response to Kartik Aaryan rough money for submitting a photo with her Instagram left his fans in splits.

In the video, she could be heard saying,”Ek laat dungi (I’ll provide you a kick).

“Aside from having fun banters with his family members, Kartik has gotten creative in lockdown.

The celebrity is making amusing videos and entertaining his fans.

