JUSTICE LEAGUE PART 2: RELEASE DATE, CAST AND MUCH MORE

Justice League- PART TWO

The American superhero movie from 2017 received immense love from the audience. The movie broke many records in terms of box office collection as well.

For people who might have missed it, the movie is based on the superhero team from DC comics. The story is being continued after 2016’s Batman v Superman: The dawn of justice. The budget for the production of the movie was set to $300 million. And the film grossed over $657 million worldwide. It became one of the five highest-grossing movies worldwide.

The director movie was ‘Zack Snyder’ and was written by Chris Terrio and Joss Whedon.

The critics from Hollywood praised the action and performances in the movie but criticized the writing and the plot of the movie. The directors and the producers of the movie expected the movie to earn more worldwide.

PART ONE CAST

Ben Affleck played the role of Batman in the movie. He is determined to protect Gotham city from criminals. Everyone’s all-time favourite Henry Cavill was seen playing the role of Superman in the movie.

We all love to wonder, woman, don’t we? Gal Gadot was seen playing the role of wonder woman. And many other actors and actresses impressed the audience with their work in the movie.

PART TWO

According to DC comics, part 2 of the movie was to be released on June 14, 2019. But there was no news related to the production and release of the movie later on.

Rumours say that DC is currently focusing on its other projects. But does that mean that ‘Justice League PART TWO’ will be delayed? It looks as if the movie is going to be delayed for a year or so. But we do not have the exact information regarding this.

As of now, the production house is going to make fans wait for part two of the movie.

