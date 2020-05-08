‘Jurassic World 3’ Will Hold a Competition to Let One Fan Get Eaten by a Dinosaur in the Movie

- Advertisement -

Ever imagined being eaten by a dinosaur? C’mon, let’s be honest.

Well, fans of Jurassic World are being allowed to do this at the next film, Dominion, in an attempt to raise some cash for charity.

- Advertisement -

As part of the #AllInChallenge, star Chris Pratt has two fans the opportunity to look in the film to be consumed by a dino–one via a sweepstake, and another through bidding the maximum money in an auction.

Money which Seems to be only for US fans–will go directly to No Kid Hungry, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and Feeding America.

Pratt posted with a movie clip, captioned with a comprehensive explanation of how you can win this opportunity on the competition on his Instagram page.

“Get yourself in cinematic history!” He included. “Talk about the greatest gift money can purchase!!! Every penny goes to assisting individuals in need.”

It recently emerged that Isabelle Sermon would be returning to the franchise as Maisie Lockwood alongside the likes of Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard in Addition to Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill.

Director Colin Trevorrow confirmed the news via a Twitter article of him working on the film as he stared in a monitor with Sermon.

Pratt also teased details about Dominion recently, saying: “It seems kind of like Endgame. It’s got everyone. I do not care, although maybe I blew it. It’s going to feel very similar to how Endgame brought everything with Marvel.”

Jurassic Planet 3 includes a launch date of June 11, 2021.