'Jurassic World 3' Will Hold a Competition to Let One Fan Access Eaten with a Dinosaur from the Movie

By- Alok Chand
Ever imagined being eaten by a dinosaur? Come on, let’s be fair.

Well, lovers of Jurassic World are being given a chance to do this in another movie, Dominion, in a bid to raise some cash for charity.

Jurassic World 3

Included in the #AllInChallenge, star Chris Pratt has two fans the chance to look in the film to be eaten by a dino–one through a sweepstake, and another through bidding the money in an auction.

Money raised through the effort–which appears to be just for US fans–will go directly to Meals On Wheels Feeding America, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Pratt posted using a video clip, captioned with a comprehensive explanation of how it is possible to win this excellent opportunity on the competition on his Instagram page.

“Get yourself in cinematic history!” He added. “Talk about the best gift money can buy!!! Every penny goes to helping those in need.”

Meanwhile, it recently emerged that Isabelle Sermon will be returning to the franchise since Maisie Lockwood along with the likes of Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard as well as Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.

Director Colin Trevorrow affirmed the news of him working on the movie as he stared at a track with Sermon on it via a Twitter article.

Pratt also teased details about Dominion lately, saying: “It seems kind of like Endgame. It’s got everybody. Perhaps I blew it, but I do not care. It is likely to feel very much like how Endgame brought everything with Marvel.”

Jurassic World 3 has a release date of June 11, 2021.

