One lucky fan can win the opportunity to be consumed by a dinosaur in the approaching Jurassic world: Dominion. The very first Jurassic World revived the dinosaurs-are-real-again franchise back in 2015 to success, earning over $1.6 billion globally. The sequel, Jurassic Globe: Fallen Kingdom, made less but was still considered a monetary win.

The next episode, which was given the subtitle Dominion back in February when production began, is expected to complete the trilogy and bring the franchise to a close. It could get pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has stopped production as soon as it’s currently slated for release on June 11, 2021. Director Colin Trevorrow is editing the movie to avoid any delays that are extra.

Anticipation for Super Globe: Dominion is high thanks to the news that the celebrities of the original Jurassic Park – Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum – will all be returning. Actually, Jurassic World: Dominion will see the return of a whole lot of familiar faces, together with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard directing them once again. Specific plot details are unknown, but the movie is forecast to pick up on the tease shared in Fallen Kingdom’s post-credits scene, which revealed the lab-created dinosaurs had made their way out to the world.

Despite production being postponed, Pratt is utilizing Jurassic world: Dominion to increase money for a good cause. Pratt is the latest celebrity to join the All In Challenge, which is amassing a high number of figures that are famous for helping raise money for meals organizations throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Since Pratt shared on Twitter, fans can enter for a chance to win the opportunity to get eaten by a dinosaur in Jurassic World: Dominion by donating cash to the campaign. You can see his message below:

Other actors who have joined the challenge include Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, who agreed to put aside their well-documented”feud” to sell lemonade with whoever wins their distinct sweepstakes. It is difficult to say which sounds that, more attractive or getting eaten by a dinosaur. In the end, it might be based on the type of dinosaur it is.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted almost all facets of life, and the amusement market has not been left unscathed. Within this period of immense uncertainty, it’s refreshing to see some news that is positive, and the All-In Challenge surely seems to promote that. If you’ve ever dreamed of being eaten by a dinosaur that is huge, your time has come. Plus, this tells fans something about Jurassic Planet: Dominion: There is going to be the body count.