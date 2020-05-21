Home Hollywood Jurassic World 3 Dominion: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And More Updates
Jurassic World 3 Dominion: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And More Updates

By- Salina Marak
Jurassic World Dominion, which is the finale or the sixth part of Jurassic Park, is an American science fiction thriller based film directed by Collin Trevorrow, based on the story of Trevorrow and his writing partner Derek Conolly. The second sequel i.e., Jurassic World: the fallen kingdom, was an unexpected international hit. It made $1.3 billion worldwide, which was undoubtedly the main factor to convince the fans and the officials to make another sequel.

RELEASE DATE:

Jurassic Park Dominion started to process from February 2020, but, unfortunately, according to the officials’ declaration, the shooting was stopped from March 12, 2020. The film is to be released on June 11 2021, but as the shooting has been stopped due to this Worldwide pandemic, it is expected that the officials might change the date.

PLOT:

The plot or the storyline for the next sequel hasn’t been released yet, but, surely, the upcoming film won’t be based on Man vs. Dinosaurs theme. It might be based on Man vs. the modern changing world. Once again, the two most essential characters in the story Bryce Dellas Howard as Claire Dearing and Chris Patt as Owen Gardy will once again fight to stop the extinction of dinosaurs. This sequel will bring together the entire saga because it is the finale of the Jurassic World or Jurassic Park. We have just heard from the officials that this movie won’t be disappointing the audience, and it will be an epic movie.

CAST:

According to the officials following cast will be appearing in the next sequel.

  • Dewanda Wise
  • Mamoudou Athie
  • Jeff Goldblum
  • Sam Neill
  • Laura Dern
  • Chris Pratt
  • Bryce Dallas Howard
  • Dichen Lachman
  • Isabella Sermon
  • BD Wong
  • Justice Smith

TRAILER:

The trailer is not out yet but is expected to be released in late 2020 or early 2021.

