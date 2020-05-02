Jurassic World 3: Charity Donation Lets You Win The Chance To Be Consumed By a Dinosaur in The Actual Movie

- Advertisement -

Wish to appear in World 3? Chris Pratt, who’s set to play Owen Grady for the third time in Dominion, is giving away the chance to not only appear in the threequel but to be eaten by a dinosaur from the film, which is set for launch June 11, 2021.

- Advertisement -

How? Uhh, life, finds away. Obviously. The World: Dominion chance has been set up via the All-In Challenge on Fanatics for taxpayers in the United States and Canada.

While it is possible to enter at no cost, you can also donate to help give you a chance of winning, with one place also being earmarked for the maximum bidder. One hundred percent of donations will go towards helping nourish children.

Chris Pratt has provided some details that were added for those who are prepared to bite off your hand — in the way of speaking — for a visit to the set of Jurassic World 3.

“We got Universal to agree to 2 spots in the movie, where you’re guaranteed to be mesmerized, not cut out of the movie… [and] eaten by a dinosaur.”

The World 3 cameo isn’t the only once-in-a-lifetime movie experience. Recently, the All-In Challenge provided a role in the new Martin Scorsese movie Killers up.

However, it’s no getting ripped to shreds with a T-Rex, although the possibility of acting alongside some of the best performers of any creation is outstanding and all, is it? Your relocation.