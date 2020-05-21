Home Hollywood Joker 2: Release Date, Cast Details, Plotline. Here's all you need to...
HollywoodMovies

Joker 2: Release Date, Cast Details, Plotline. Here’s all you need to know!

By- Aparna.S Raj
- Advertisement -

After Heath Ledger, Joaquin Phoenix entered the list of GOATs. Everyone knows that Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix hit the screens in 2019, and it became an instant hit. But, not a lot of people know that this amount of success on the box-office was a total surprise for the makers.

We saw that soon after the release of the movie, the fams took over the social media for appealing for a sequel. All this while, the makers responded negatively to that. But, now the rumors are filling in that the script for the sequel is completed and the movie is all set to release.

- Advertisement -

Joker 2

When will Joker 2 hit the screens?

There is no official confirmation regarding the release of the film. Neither the makers nor the actors, no one has confirmed anything about the sequel.

Due to the sudden outbreak of the pandemic, the scenario changed, and the production was put on hold. But, still, there is hope. If the work goes as planned, then we may be getting a premiere by October 2021.

Who will be the cast members for the sequel?

The stellar performance of the Joker was only possible because of Joaquin Phoenix. So, he will do his part. The rest of the cast might not change as of now, but we have no information about it right now. The known cast members for now are:

Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Streak

●Investigator Burke as Costs Camp

●Sophie Dumond as Frances Conroy

●Gary as Josh Pais

●Detective Garrity as Glenn Fleshler

●GiGi Dumond as Marc Maron

●Hoyt Vaughn as Rocco Luna

●GUfland as Sondra James

What is the plotline for Joker 2?

The plotline of the second film may start from where the last movie was left. It is expected to begin from Arkham State Hospital and then move forward. For all those who saw the first film, they saw the chaos that Joker was creating in the Gotham city. So, we can expect this chaos to grow more intense in the coming sequel.

Joker 2

When will the trailer release?

For now, there is no information regarding the trailer. But, as the makers have not announced the production, we cannot expect anything about the trailer. So, once the making of the movie we will tell, we can also expect the trailer.
Stay safe and keep reading for more updates.

Also Read:   Captain Marvel: 2019 Hollywood Movie plot, cast, review
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   How to Train your Dragon: 2019 Hollywood Movie plot, cast, review
Aparna.S Raj

Must Read

Apple Watch 6 Series Reveals Bezel Free Smartwatch

Technology Sweety Singh -
The Apple Watch 6 has been thought to have precisely the same design as its predecessor. A concept design made by Concepts iPhone reveals...
Read more

Cobra Kai Season 3: When Will The Air Be? What will happen in season 3?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
YouTube's hit show Cobra Kai that continues the Karate Kid saga is returning once more to get a third time! We are aware that...
Read more

Outer Banks Season 2: Expected Netflix Release Date, Cast And More Update

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Outer Banks is an American TV series. It is created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke and is an action, adventure, puzzle,...
Read more

Nokia 5.1 Plus Getting Android 10

Technology Kavin -
Most expected and the much-awaited update has been rolled out to the Nokia users as many rights know that Nokia joined the Android platform...
Read more

Motorola Edge plus Price Details & Hardware Specificatoins

Technology Kavin -
Motorola is an American multinational telecommunications company founded on September 25, 1928. It's a multinational company having a long history of producing mobile phones...
Read more

Joker 2: Release Date, Cast Details, Plotline. Here’s all you need to know!

Hollywood Aparna.S Raj -
After Heath Ledger, Joaquin Phoenix entered the list of GOATs. Everyone knows that Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix hit the screens in 2019, and it became an...
Read more

When will Ragnarok Season 2 start streaming? Here’s all you need to know!

Netflix Aparna.S Raj -
All the Ragnarok fans are eagerly waiting for Netflix to announce something about the release. So, if you are one of the many, keep reading to know all...
Read more

Riverdale Season 5 Release Date, Cast & All you Need To Know

Netflix Kavin -
Riverdale is an American teen drama television series developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The television web series made its initial debut entry to the television...
Read more

When will the Season 2 of Gilmore Girls A Year In the Life hit the screens? Here’s all you need to know!

Netflix Aparna.S Raj -
If you look at it closely, a year in history and about eight years after the events of Gilmore girls, is the way it happened. Netflix came...
Read more

Apple Celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month

Technology Kavin -
Recently Apple launched Watch Sport Band for 2020 Pride to show their support and friendly relationship between LTBTQ organizations. Many multinational companies have already...
Read more
© World Top Trend