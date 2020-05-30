Home Hollywood John wick chapter 4 is back
John wick chapter 4 is back

By- Aryan Singh
The American thriller movie series John Wick is going to be back for another chapter in the series. Summit Entertainment owns the movie franchise. The producer of the movie is Basil Iwanyk. The story revolves around a retired Hitman who is on a mission to take revenge from people who killed his dog given to him by his recently deceased wife.

The first part of the movie was released in 2014 and was praised by the audience for its storyline, acting, and script. There have been 2 sequels to the movie franchise as well. John Wick: Chapter 2 was released on February 10, 2017, and John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum was released on May 17, 2019. All the 3 movies have seen tremendous success on the box office. The movies have grossed almost $600 million in total worldwide.

John Wick: Chapter 4, Release Date

Good news for the fans. The fourth chapter of the movie is already in production. It is going to be released on May 27, 2022. The date for the release might get shifted a little further due to the ongoing pandemic COVID-19. But the movie is sure to come in 2022.

John Wick: Chapter 4, Cast

As we all know, John Wick is related to Keanu Reeves. This time as well, we will see Keanu Reeves in the role of John Wick. Other artists are Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, and other artists.

The movie has seen tremendous success in box office worldwide. This movie series is my personal favorite. Fans have been waiting eagerly for Chapter 4 to be released. But we will have to wait till 2022 to see our beloved actor on the screen again.

