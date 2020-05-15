John Wick 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot & All Update

- Advertisement -

John Wick is an American neo-noir action thriller film directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad. The first sequel of the film was released on October 24, 2014, in the United States. Basil Iwanyk, David Leitch, Eva Longoria, and Michael Witherill are the producers of the film. The last sequence of the film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum was released in February 2019 was well received by the audience. In this article, I’ll discuss the release date, cast, and everything you needed to know about John Wick 4.

John Wick 4 Release Date: Is It Delayed?

John Wick 4 will be released in May 2022. This is if the production follows the previous release schedule. The development progress of the film has been post opened due to the star cast Keanu Reeves shooting schedule overlap. Currently, he’s working on a few big-budget films. Due to the corona pandemic, the shooting process of the film is completed closed for an indefinite time. It was earlier planned to be launched during the mid of 2021. Later it was confirmed that the development has planned to push the release date for a year. This is the information related to the release date of John Wick 4.

John Wick 4: Cast Details

As of now, we don’t have any official confirmation about the cast details of John Wick 4. Leaks and speculation suggest that there won’t be any changes in the cast details of the film. We have to wait for the confirmation from the development crew.

Following are the Cast of John Wick

Keanu Reeves as John Wick,

Michael Nyqvist as Viggo Tarasov,

Alfie Allen as Iosef Tarasov,

Adrianne Palicki as Ms. Perkins,

Bridget Moynahan as Helen Wick,

Dean Winters as Avi,

Ian McShane as Winston,

John Leguizamo as Aurelio,

Willem Dafoe as Marcus.

John Wick 4: Plot Details

As many might know that the plot details of the film will be out only a few days before the actual release date. It’s too early expecting the plot details of the upcoming film. The story mainly focuses on Reeves taking revenge on the criminals who have abolished his house, took his car, and killed his pet dog. Earlier Ravees was suffering from depression after his wife died. Ravees was approached several times for selling his car, however, Raveen denied the idea of selling his car. The story has many action block sequences and fights to make the story more interesting.

John Wick 4 Trailer

Yes, development has revealed the trailer for John wick 4. The trailer gives the piece of information about the plot details of John Wick 4.