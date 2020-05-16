Home In News John Oliver Report Explains That The US Remains Currently Failing
John Oliver Report Explains That The US Remains Currently Failing

By- Kalyan Jee Jha
Following weeks of social distancing measures, it is unsurprising to hear that most folks wish to get back to normal. Whether they’re business people, politicians, or workers who have lost their jobs, they’re not wrong to say the market should reopen. But easing steps without strategies to reduce the risk of outbreaks and to mitigate future regional epidemics will only get US back where we started.

Communities who are not able diagnose as numerous coronavirus patients and to handle their own COVID-19 case-load will probably be doomed to repeat the lockdown experience. And this John Oliver report explains that the US remains currently failing at one of those two key activities needed to keep any highly infectious disease in check: Testing.Rapid testing and contact tracing will be of battling with any disease, the pillars. With the contact and the ideal tests number coverages in place, states are able to find patients early, and then treat and isolate them. They are able to retrace their steps and determine who they may have infected.

South Korea won the struggle against the coronavirus by examining aggressively:

South Korea won the struggle against the coronavirus by examining aggressively and tracing connections. Korea registered over 11,000 cases and 252 deaths . At one stage, South Korea seemed to be another COVID-19 epicenter along with Italy. The curve flattened, and Italy did not.

A huge testing campaign was also ran by germany, with over 166,000 infections being confirmed at the time of this writing. Early testing enabled Germany to lower the amount of casualties, with the state having only 7,003 COVID-19 fatalities thus far.

New Zealand declared that it does not have community transmission of COVID-19:-

New Zealand declared that it does not have community transmission of COVID-19. To put it differently, it understands the origin of each case. And that could only happen through contact tracing and testing.

The US has largely failed on both counts, with Oliver’s main segment on Last Week Tonight focusing on the analyzing issues. The report explains what went wrong in the first days of the US coronavirus answer and testing was delayed. He also describes the issues that affect COVID-19 testing. It doesn’t mean that testing is available to everybody, although the bureaucracy issues may have vanished. The logistics and manufacturing for testing aren’t where they need to be.

Antibody tests that don’t work:-

The report notes the other test which could help physicians understand the legitimate scope of this disease, the resistance tests, have a huge issue. The majority of them are unreliable and often return false-positive outcomes. Antibody tests that don’t work may tell you you’ve experienced the disease when you didn’t, which could give you a false sense of security, assuming COVID-19 resistance is long-term, which nobody could guarantee right now.

Add to all you end up with a COVID-19:-

The good thing is that we can work to make sure this never occurs again. Future COVID-19 outbreaks could be handled better, and outbreaks like the ones in New York, Spain, and Italy should never happen . Add to all you end up with a COVID-19 section you need to see to know what is coming next, and that serious coronavirus analyzing evaluation a pinch of Oliver humor, complete with all Adam Driver‘s mandatory praise:

Kalyan Jee Jha

