Japan Is Takeing Help To Robot For Testing Corona

- Advertisement -

Japan has employed a somewhat different and distinctive strategy. Back in Tokyo, treat, and some resorts are being used to house coronavirus patients who are displaying mild symptoms. Not everybody with the coronavirus encounters health complications. It is the people that are asymptomatic that are most likely to spread the virus to other men and women if anything.In any event, the re-purposed coronavirus hotels of Japan are employing an innovative robot in the lobby to greet guests. This is not all that surprising given Japan’s affinity for robots.

In one, a big-eyed robot called”Pepper” — suitably wearing a protective mask — stood waiting to welcome people.

“Please, put on a mask inside,” it said in a perky voice. “I hope you recover as rapidly as possible.”

Other messages include, “I pray the spread of this disease is contained whenever you can” and”Let’s join our hearts and get through this together.”

If any of this sounds familiar, it is because Pepper the robot has existed because of 2014 and has been used in some office buildings throughout the world to greet people. The robot has facial recognition software that enables people to be identified by it and even detect emotion based on facial expressions and voice patterns. In essence, Pepper wasn’t supposed to assist humans in executing tasks, but instead to add a bit of happiness.

One of the earliest videos of Pepper in activity can be seen below:

Meanwhile, many states here in the U.S. have begun easing their restrictions on public gatherings. Furthermore, some companies are being permitted to open in some areas. While many people are applauding these moves, there is an issue that relaxing measures might bring about a second coronavirus wave.

On a related note, a recent research report from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota said that the coronavirus pandemic might last for two years if we can’t come up with a vaccine.