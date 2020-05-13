- Advertisement -

It was already generally known that men are faring worse than women in the coronavirus pandemic.

the former being hit harder by the virus. concerning the intensity of their disease and the frequency of departure.

A new study published this week shows that may be because of high concentrations of a specific enzyme.https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/engineering/enzyme-concentration

Health care specialists figured out fairly early at the coronavirus outbreak in the US. that while no one is protected from the virus.

It’s hitting some people harder than others.

1 instance is men vs women, with the former tending to endure a more .

serious illness associated with the virus (and to more often even perish ) compared to girls.

56 percent of those tested at that point were girls (only 16% of whom tested positive for the virus).

However, 44% or so of these studied were guys, and 23 percent of them tested positive.

“That is to all our guys out there, no matter what age group.

“..

coordinator, said during a recent press briefing.

“For those who have symptoms. you should be tested and be certain that you are tested.” So what is the main reason for this disparity?

A new scientific research published this week sheds more light.

revealing that guys appear to have greater concentrations of a specific.

enzyme (angiotensin-converting receptor two ) in their blood compared to girls.

The analysis published in the European Heart.

and it also discovered some heart failure patients. those taking drugs targeting the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system .

really did not have higher concentrations of the enzyme in their blood.

High levels of ACE2 exist in the lungs. and so it is thought to play a crucial role in the progression of lung disorders.

” He is also in accord with earlier research.

like a study of almost 45,000 COVID-19 cases conducted by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

It found that although the fatality rate for the coronavirus has been 1.7% for girls, it was 2.8percent for men.

A research at Italy of 1,591 instances of people admitted into intensive care units showed.

that about 82 percent of these were guys.

To be clear, what the new study shows.

with the earlier studies male is just one of the things are now known to be many risk factors.

Together with other factors such as things like age, and poor health (like the existence of a condition like diabetes).