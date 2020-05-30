Is the release of Top Gun 2 put on hold? Keep reading to know more!

- Advertisement -

Everyone’s heartthrob Tom Cruise is all set to come back as the main lead with the sequel of Top Gun. The film will revolve around a competition between some young fighter pilots for the Top Gun trophy. The sequel is officially called ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, but the fans are calling it Top Gun 2. Also, the trailer of Top Gun 2 is a perfect example of how technology has changed over the years.

When will Top Gun 2 hit the screens?

As per reports, the sequel of Top Gun was going to release in December of 2019. Soon., the Paramount Pictures shifted the release of the movie. Now we have the latest information that the film is going to release on June 26, 2020.

In between, when the release dates were shifting, there were rumors that the show is going to cancel altogether, but now we can say that those rumors were absurd. As per reports, the reason for the delay is that Top Gun 2 is using Ultra- Modern cameras and real fighter planes for the shoot to make it more realistic.

Who will be the Cast members for the sequel?

As per reports, some of the old cast members return for the film and the new ones. Some of the old cast members expected to come back are- Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller Glen Powell, and Val Kilmer.

The rest of the supporting cast members of Top Gun 2 are- Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramire, Ed Harris, Monica Barbaro, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro, John Hamm, and Thomasin McKenzie.

What will be the plotline for Top Gun 2?

The sources, Top Gun 2, will show the use of aerial drones and how it affects the human pilots. Another highlight that the film underlines is that no drone is entirely advanced. As per reports, all Tom Cruise fans are in for a treat because the movie will be revolving around his character.

Stay safe and keep reading for more updates.