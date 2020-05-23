Home TV Series Netflix Is "Hollywood" Season 2 coming? Recent updates on its release date, plot,...
Is “Hollywood” Season 2 coming? Recent updates on its release date, plot, cast and everything a fan would love to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
Hollywood is a web television miniseries that has beautifully presented biases of various kinds of challenges that artists had to face in the Golden Age of Hollywood. Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan created this series, which carries a deeper meaning. This series, of seven episodes, premiered on May 1, 2020, on Netflix. This miniseries portrays the struggle of some aspiring actors and filmmakers during the period of 1947-1948 i.e., post World War-ll.

It has impressed millions of viewers all across the world and received mixed reviews from critics. The performance of the cast was appreciated, but some critics criticized its tone and writing. But viewers liked it so much that they are now hungry for season 2. So, let’s see what probability of renewal of series for season 2 is there.

Release date of “Hollywood” Season 2.”

The season 1 of “Hollywood” premiered on May 1, 2020. Neither Netflix nor the makers have made any announcement regarding the second season’s renewal. On being asked by fans about season 2, creator Ryan Murphy replied that Hollywood was planned as a limited series.

He didn’t clearly say anything about the arrival of season 2. But seeing the success rate of “Hollywood,” it will be no surprise if the renewal of series for the second season is announced. For now, it cannot be predicted whether season 2 of Hollywood will arrive or not.

Whom can we expect in the cast of season 2 in the cast of “Hollywood” Season 2?

The cast of “Hollywood” comprises immensely talented actors. It starred

  • David Corenswet as Jack Castello, a World War-ll veteran.
  • Darren Criss, as Raymond Ainsley, an aspiring film director.
  • Laura Harrier as Camille Washington, a proficient black actress
  • Joe Mantello as Samuels, a gay man who hides his true self.
  • Dylan McDermott as Ernest West.
  • Jake Picking as Roy Fitzgerald.
  • Jeremy Pope as Archie Coleman, a competent screenwriter.
  • Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid
  • Samara Weaving as Claire Wood
  • Jim Parsons as Henry Wilson.
  • Patti LuPone as Avis Amberg

Murphy revealed that these proficient actors signed on because it was a series of only seven episodes. Thus, it is not possible to predict the cast of season 2, whose arrival is also doubtful, without any official announcement.

What can we expect from “Hollywood” Season 2?

“Hollywood” basically portrays the journey of aspiring actors and filmmakers who reach the zenith of success by overcoming the hurdles of sexism or racism. The season ends with Camille, Wong, Archie, Raymond winning the Oscars. Roy gets a lead role in the homosexual film. The series wants to showcase how beautiful the scenario could have been if even marginalized people could get what they deserve without being judged based on gender or color.

It seems that if season 2 arrives, Ryan Murphy may choose a plot which will portray the significant issues that artists faced during the different periods of Hollywood history.

