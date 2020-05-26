Is “Alita: Battle Angel 2” coming? Recent updates on its release date, plot, cast and everything you want to know

- Advertisement -

It has been more than a year since the release of a cyberpunk action film, “Alita: Battle Angel.” Now, its fans are longing for its sequel.

On January 31, 2019, it had its world premiere at Odeon Leicester Square. It is based on Yukito Kishiro’s Japanese manga, Gunnm. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, this film focuses on a cyborg, Alita. The story proceeds when Alita wakes up in a new body and does not remember anything about her past. Her journey of discovering her true identity forms the plot of the film. This film has received mixed responses from critics and audiences. Some viewers are happy with it, but some do not consider it worth watching. It grossed over $ 404 million worldwide on an overall budget of $ 350-500 million, and hence, it cannot be considered a commercial success. Thus, the arrival of its sequel is a little doubtful.

Let’s check what information we have about “Alita: Battle Angel 2”.

When can we expect “Alita: Battle Angel 2.”

No information or official announcement has been made regarding the sequel of “Alita: Battle Angel.” Fans are trying to convince Disney for the sequel. The fans have also circulated an online petition, and many fans of this film are expressing their desire for the sequel by signing the petition. However, Disney has not given any response to this petition. Director Robert Rodriguez and the lead actress have also expressed their desire to be part of the sequel.

Whom can we expect in “Alita: Battle Angel 2”?

Though, we do not know whether “Alita: Battle Angel 2” will arrive or not, but even if it arrives, it seems Rosa Salazar may appear as “Alita.” Even in one of her interviews, she said, “I would play Alita ’til my last breath.” Actors like Christoph Waltz as Dr. Ido, Edward Norton as “Nova” along with many new characters may return.

What can we expect from “Alita: Battle Angel 2”?

James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez hinted that the film could lead to a sequel. The sequel may focus on the silent malicious character “Nova.” Fans are also expecting a prequel regarding the past life of Alita. Cameos by Michelle Rodriguez and Jai Courtney were meant to present them in significant roles in the sequel.

