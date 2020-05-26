Home Hollywood Is "Alita: Battle Angel 2" coming? Recent updates on its release date,...
HollywoodMovies

Is “Alita: Battle Angel 2” coming? Recent updates on its release date, plot, cast and everything you want to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
- Advertisement -

It has been more than a year since the release of a cyberpunk action film, “Alita: Battle Angel.” Now, its fans are longing for its sequel.

On January 31, 2019, it had its world premiere at Odeon Leicester Square. It is based on Yukito Kishiro’s Japanese manga, Gunnm. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, this film focuses on a cyborg, Alita. The story proceeds when Alita wakes up in a new body and does not remember anything about her past. Her journey of discovering her true identity forms the plot of the film. This film has received mixed responses from critics and audiences. Some viewers are happy with it, but some do not consider it worth watching. It grossed over $ 404 million worldwide on an overall budget of $ 350-500 million, and hence, it cannot be considered a commercial success. Thus, the arrival of its sequel is a little doubtful.

Let’s check what information we have about “Alita: Battle Angel 2”.

When can we expect “Alita: Battle Angel 2.”

No information or official announcement has been made regarding the sequel of “Alita: Battle Angel.” Fans are trying to convince Disney for the sequel. The fans have also circulated an online petition, and many fans of this film are expressing their desire for the sequel by signing the petition. However, Disney has not given any response to this petition. Director Robert Rodriguez and the lead actress have also expressed their desire to be part of the sequel.

Whom can we expect in “Alita: Battle Angel 2”?

Though, we do not know whether “Alita: Battle Angel 2” will arrive or not, but even if it arrives, it seems Rosa Salazar may appear as “Alita.” Even in one of her interviews, she said, “I would play Alita ’til my last breath.” Actors like Christoph Waltz as Dr. Ido, Edward Norton as “Nova” along with many new characters may return.

What can we expect from “Alita: Battle Angel 2”?

James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez hinted that the film could lead to a sequel. The sequel may focus on the silent malicious character “Nova.” Fans are also expecting a prequel regarding the past life of Alita. Cameos by Michelle Rodriguez and Jai Courtney were meant to present them in significant roles in the sequel.

Stay with us for more updates.

Also Read:   Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And What Up With Alita’s Heart?
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Alita: Battle Angel 2: Recent updates on release date, plot, cast and everything you need to know
Simran Jaiswal

Must Read

Venom 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything That You Want To Know

Hollywood Anand mohan -
The full-mouthed anti-hero is back!! The American superhero film, Venom, was an instant smash when it released in 2018, drawing enormous fanfare and becoming...
Read more

Castlevania Season 4 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Castlevania Season 4 Updates: I am waiting to binge-watch a haunting horror show. Well, what better than the Castlevania franchise. Moreover, you should binge-watch...
Read more

Kung Fu Panda 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Kung Fu Panda 4 Upgrades: Back then in 2008, a superhero was born. He became the favorite of everyone. For him to eventually become...
Read more

Peaky Blinders Season 6 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Netflix Anand mohan -
Peaky Blinders is a British historical drama bringing out the hidden details of the consequences of the First World War. The show is widely...
Read more

Here Some Latest Updates About Story And Release Date Of ‘Frozen 3’ Movie.

Hollywood Anand mohan -
As all fans and followers of Frozen understand that it is a continuation by Disney has gotten mixed reviews. Nevertheless, the total it has...
Read more

The Stranger Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Other Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
The stranger is a British thriller series consisting of 8 episodes written by David Buckley. The series premiered on 30th January 2020 starring Hannah...
Read more

Elite Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Netflix Anand mohan -
When season 1 of Elite came out, we noticed the way the characters in the series were questioned about something that had occurred and...
Read more

Lost In Space Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And New Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Lost In Space is an American science fiction show that premiered on April 13, 2018. The series is based on the novel'The Swiss Family...
Read more

Derry Girls Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Netflix Anand mohan -
Derry Girls Season 3: If you're looking for something which is well worth watching and provides you a calm and soothing experience then derry...
Read more

Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And More!!!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Following the launch of the initial Guardians of the Galaxy movie back in 2014, followed by the next film that was launched in 2017,...
Read more
© World Top Trend