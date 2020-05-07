Home Technology iPhone 12: The Big Reveal Of Bad 5G Speed
Technology

iPhone 12: The Big Reveal Of Bad 5G Speed

By- Sweety Singh
Last week we heard that the iPhone 12 could have a surprisingly low starting price of $649, which would be $50 less than the iPhone 11.

How could Apple handle that while still supplying 5G connectivity and OLED panels?

We now have a clearer idea of how Apple could pull off this — and you may not like the solution. According to Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser, the 5.4-inch smartphone, along with the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, will not encourage mmWave 5G. This means that you won’t like 1GBps plus speeds on Verizon’s 5G network, along with other carriers that are turning with this technology. Instead, the iPhone 12 models will reportedly work just sub-6GHz 5G networks.

As Prosser states, “I’m being told it’s not millimeter-wave 5G for the base versions, but it’s still 5G so Apple can say 5-guy.” For those who want the best of the two worlds, the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max must support both flavors of 5G. So, yes, you may enjoy faster downloads using the regular iPhone 12 than you’d used the iPhone 11 on 4G LTE networks. However, I would not expect to have the ability to download whole Netflix movies or TV seasons in seconds as possible on mmWave 5G.

How fast are we talking here for sub-6GHz?

On T-Mobile, I have experienced 5G rates in the 150 Mbps range on the OnePlus 8 Guru, and Sprint says it provides downloads at the 200 to 300 Mbps range. (The two carriers are combining their networks). Also, both Verizon and AT&T have sub-6-GHz 5G networks they are rolling out. Thus you are not likely to be up a creek with no mmWave support. AT&T says its low-band system has attained 190 markets — it should be nationally by midyear — while its quicker 5G Plus support is currently in 35 cities.

As for Verizon, it is going to deploy mid-band 5G using dynamic spectrum sharing, dividing existing frequency bands with 4G, likely during the next quarter of the year. This is based on a report from PCMag. The good news is that mmWave 5G is not so widespread, and also you need a line of sight to a node to enjoy the fastest speeds. MmWave signs also typically do not reach indoors, either.

Nonetheless, if you want an actual future-proof iPhone 12, then you may want to decide on an iPhone 12 Pro this autumn.

iPhone 12 Series All Leaks And Rumours Till now

