iPhone 12 Series: Will Apple Introduce “Notchless” iPhone 12 And All Leaks Till Date

we are months away from the launch of the iPhone 12 series. Over the last few days, there have been a number of leaks that claim to have revealed key facts about the forthcoming iPhone.

HIGHLIGHTS

iPhone 12 will ditch the notch on the display

The smartphone is expected to house all the sensors in the phone’s bezel

Renders have leaked which show off the design of the phone

According to recent leaks and rumors about the upcoming iPhone 12 series reports seem to have added to the current trove of information regarding the device. As per a new specialist prediction, Apple could be set since it intends to eliminate the notch on the upcoming smartphone, to make drastic design changes to the iPhone 12. This would fall in line with previous reports that Apple is seeking to present a design that is refreshed.

Rumors suggest the 5.4 and 6.1-inch models will be lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras while the 6.7-inch iPhone and one 6.1-inch model will be higher-end OLED devices with triple-lens cameras and a higher price tag. All iPhones 12 series are expected to feature OLED displays.

iPhone 12 series could feature a new TrueDepth camera system that cuts down on the size of the notch on the front of the display, and there are leaks and rumors of a 3D triple-lens rear camera setup that uses a laser to calculate depth information for objects in the room, improving both AR capabilities and photography. This is likely to be the same as the LiDAR Scanner in the 2020 iPad Pro.

Leaks and Rumors hint that Apple will offer four iPhones in three different sizes in their iPhone 12 series.

Till now, rumors hint we’ll see a 5.4-inch iPhone, a 6.7-inch iPhone, and two new 6.1-inch iPhones. Rumors hint that the 5.4-inch device will be close to identical in size to the iPhone SE 2020.

In 2020 Apple will introduce 5G support in there iPhone 12 series, allowing the new iPhones to connect to 5G networks that are much faster than 4G LTE networks.

The information comes courtesy of the former president of Meizu Li Nan. He’s revealed that Apple was working on removing the notched display ever. The prediction has also been backed by Svetapple which has posted some leaves of this alleged iPhone 12 Pro.

The renders too demonstrate the plan of a notch-less iPhone with all its elements currently housed into the phone’s upper bezel. Apple introduced the elite on the iPhone X and has since used it in two more iPhone generations to remind our readers.

While the forecast about Apple doing away with the elite on the iPhone 12 may appear as logical step reports in the last couple of months have hinted that it might not be for this year.

We read reports that the iPhone 12 could feature the largest display on an iPhone a panel Noted Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo recently claimed the iPhone 12 could also get support for new technologies, sensor-shift picture stabilization. Kuo has promised that the above technology will make its way to the top-end 6.7-inch iPhone in 2020 with the newest image stabilization technology seeing the true image sensor proceed slightly.

iPhone 12 Series Will Get “OLED” Display At $649

Apple hasn’t offered an iPhone with an OLED display for under $999, but using the iPhone 12 lineup expected to include an OLED Panel on all range of models, which could change. iPhone 12 pricing may start at $649 annually, based on Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech.

If these prices are educated guesses, it’s sensible to presume that Apple will supply an OLED-based iPhone for under $999 this past year. Given its smaller size and reduced prices, the 5.4-inch iPhone could easily become one of Apple’s best selling iPhone versions ever since the launch of first iPhone.

iPhone 12 Models Will Launch This Year, But Mass Production Hault Back a Month

Apple is planning to launch its own iPhone 12 Series this season, but mass production of these devices is going to be held by around a month on account of this global CoronaVirus catastrophe, based on The Wall Street Journal. The rumor claims that Apple is also cutting the number of iPhones it intends to make in the second half of the season by as many as 20 percents.

Apple typically reveals new flagship iPhones in September. While a one month delay to production doesn’t sound essential enough to affect that interval, reports imply that at least one version may not be available to purchase until October or November.

Apple is preparing four 5G-enabled iPhones, including one 6.7-inch model, one 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo along with other sources. All four versions should highlight a more tiny top-notch, flatter edges like iPad Pro 2020 versions, and also OLED screens. High-end models are also supposed to feature a LiDAR detector.