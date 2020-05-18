iPhone 12: 5 Most Important Things

- Advertisement -

Now, we seem to know everything about the range, with a leak recently filling in the majority of the rumor gaps. (iPhone 12)

If what we have discovered is correct, then we’ve got a fantastic idea of the plan, power, storage, prices, sizes, characteristics, and names of Apple’s upcoming phones; however, there are still a few big things we’re not at all sure of.

Below we’ve detailed the five things that we’re yet to find out — things which haven’t been leaked at all, where there are conflicting reports or have not been leaked.

We are still months away from the launch of the iPhone 12, so there’s every chance these things will be leaked before Apple takes the stage. But they remain something of a puzzle for the time being.

The release date of This Apple Phones

The release date of a brand new iPhone is something we can usually take an excellent guess at, as they typically arrive like clockwork in early September. This year may change, with rumors indicating that Covid-19 has impacted the evolution and consequently might have caused delays.

Whether the iPhone 12 will be postponed and how long by is a subject of some disagreement, with reports placing the delay anywhere from a few weeks and other sources indicating there might not be a delay at all.

So while this is the one thing we have a notion of right away, it’s one of the few things we are not sure of at all.

The camera specs of iPhone 12

Will the iPhone 12 have better lenses than the iPhone 11 Pro Max?

We’ve got a fantastic idea about some aspects of the iPhone 12’s camera. As an example, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are going to have a LiDAR scanner (as seen on the iPad Pro 2020) alongside three other lenses, one of which may be 64MP. While the standard Both iPhones will probably have two back glasses, and no LiDAR scanner.

But we do understand the particulars of just two of the lenses on the iPhone or of those two lenses 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. We can speculate — based on the iPhone 11 range — that they’ll likely all be 12MP, but all this is, for now, is guesswork, and Apple has been using 12MP detectors for some time now, so it is about time we got an update.

The battery capacity of iPhone 12

Apple never reveals its phones’ battery capacity, so before there are any numbers, we left waiting for a teardown. From leaking, that does not tend to stop the specs, but so far, we have not heard the battery of any details of this 12 life.

There are rumors that Apple may use a protection module that is bigger battery compared to previously, which could leave room for a battery, but that is unconfirmed, and also the capacity of this battery is unknown.

For reference, the standard iPhone 11 has a 3,110mAh battery, and even the iPhone 11 Pro Max only has a 3,969mAh one — that is not particularly huge to get a phone of its specs and size, so we’re expecting to get a battery update in the iPhone 12 range.

iPhone 12: The screen resolution

Will the 12 Pro have a screen than the 11 Pro?

There’s a strong consensus that this iPhone will have a 5.4-inch display, the iPhone 12 Max a 6.1-inch one, the iPhone 12 Pro a 6.1-inch one, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max a 6.7-inch one. But what has not been leaked is that the resolution of those displays.

Those dimensions are not all the same as models, so we can not even work under the assumption they’ll have the same resolutions as the range.

The colors

We have heard some information on the probable colors of this range that was iPhone 12. As an example, one source indicates that there’ll be a new navy blue version. It is probably Apple will stick together with at least some of its current colors — significance space gray, silver, gold, and midnight green for the Pro versions, and white, black, black, yellow, purple, and red for the typical ones.

But which of these colors will remain, which will go, and if there will be any additional colors provided (other than possibly navy blue), is unknown.