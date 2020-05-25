iOS 14: Apple Will likely Release iOS 14 Into The Public This Coming September

- Advertisement -

Apple will likely release iOS 14 into the public this coming September.

A range of iOS 14 attributes has leaked out over the last few months and months.

A stolen iPhone 11 could be the source of several iOS 14 rumors and leaks we’ve seen recently.

Even though we’re just a few weeks away from Apple and months away from a brand new iPhone release unveiling iOS 14, we seemingly know all there is to know about Apple ‘s hardware and software. Despite Apple’s most significant efforts, despite Tim Cook exclaiming that Apple will be”doubling down” on merchandise secrecy, details surrounding future iPhone versions and iOS releases routinely leak out months ahead of time.

It’s easy to see information tends to leak out If it has to do with an upcoming iPhone release. The distribution chain of apple, after all, is vast. In turn, trusted part providers and supply chain partners to keep a lid on attributes and new layouts is not realistic at this point. IOS escapes, however, are an entirely different matter. IOS should be much less regular given that code, and new attributes should leave the purview of both Apple engineers while you may blame escapes on the distribution chain.

And every year, iOS features that are fresh start making the months before WWDC. This year, of course, was no different. A multitude of iOS 14 attributes has leaked out. From HomeKit features to new iMessage performance, it would appear that we can not go without visiting 14 features to the latest iOS.

So what, exactly, is going on? iOS 14

Well, VICE is reporting that an early version of iOS 14 was leaked last February and has since been passed around amongst safety researchers, hackers, and many others:

The motherboard hasn’t been able to verify precisely how it leaked independently. Still, five sources in the jailbreaking community familiar with the leak told us they think that someone acquired a development iPhone 11 running a version of iOS 14 outdated December 2019, that was made for use only by Apple programmers. According to these sources, it was bought by a person from vendors in China and then hauled the iOS 14 internal construct and spread it in the iPhone hacking and jailbreaking community.

Interest in the leaked build is immense granted how much cash there is in the realm of security that is iPhone. And though iOS leaks are par for the program, this instance is unusual given the leaked version of iOS 14 started making the rounds a month before WWDC.

That said, closing launch versions of iOS are usually a lot different from early builds. So while an initial launch of iOS 14 was able to make its way online. It stands to reason that will hopefully have a few surprises.