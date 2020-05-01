Home Technology IOS 13.5 Beta 3 Has The Exposure Notification API From Apple and...
Technology

IOS 13.5 Beta 3 Has The Exposure Notification API From Apple and Google

By- Nitu Jha
- Advertisement -

Apple rolled out iOS 13.5 developer beta 3 and iPadOS 13.5 programmer beta 3 on Wednesday.

IOS 13.5 beta 3 has the exposure notification API from Apple and Google that health agency developers will use to create programs for contact tracing of people who test positive to the novel coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

Apple released the third programmer betas for both iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 on Wednesday. The principal feature of this beta release is the addition of this notification exposure API that Apple and Google teamed up to make, giving many public health agency developers a tool which they can use to construct contact tracing apps to track individuals who might be infected with the novel coronavirus. Google introduced a new beta of Google Play Services as well that also contains the API.

Also Read:   Big Announcement By Facebook: $100 Million Grant Program For Small Firms By Coronavirus

On May 1st, Apple and Google will share more details with developers, such as sample code. Though Apple is referring to this release as iOS 13.5 beta , it is worth noting that the previous beta release was iOS 13.4.5 beta two. As 9to5Mac clarifies , any iOS launch with a new SDK has to get a new version number too, which is the reason why there won’t be a beta 1 or beta 2 of iOS 13.5. In case you were interested. Apple’s iOS 13.5 beta 3 is now available, along with the corresponding iPad software update for programmers, iPadOS 13.5 beta .

Also Read:   Big Deal : Affordable iPhone Bargain At Sprint: Get The iPhone XR for Just $10 Per Month

We can also expect new versions of Apple’s people iOS betas to follow soon. Wondering whether or not your device works with iOS 13.5 or even iPadOS 13.5? We put together a list below which contains every compatible apparatus. If your device is around the market, it is compatible with Apple’s latest beta software:

Also Read:   Big Deal: The Apple AirPods Are Lower Than Their Lowest Cost Ever

IPhone SE 2nd generation
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone 11
iPhone XS
iPhone XS Max
iPhone XR
iPhone X
iPhone 8
iPhone 8 Plus
iPhone 7
iPhone 7 Plus
iPhone 6s
iPhone 6s Plus
iPhone SE
12.9-inch iPad Guru 3rd creation
12.9-inch iPad Guru 2nd creation
12.9-inch iPad Guru 1st generation
10.5-inch iPad Guru
9.7-inch iPad Guru
iPad Air 3rd generation
iPad Air two
iPad 6th production
iPad 5th production
iPad miniature 5th generation
iPad mini 4
iPod touch 7th production
As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch could not be easier. If you want, you can also install the upgrade through iTunes by linking your iOS device for your computer. Whichever method you choose, just be sure that you back up your device before installing the update.

Also Read:   New leak Indicates the iPhone 12 Pro's Purported Design With Three Standard Cameras
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Doctors Found A Coronavirus Patient Who Had Been Infectious For 49 Days
Nitu Jha

Must Read

Amazon’s Bestselling Face Masks Arrived Back In Stock Of The War Against Novel Coronavirus

Corona Nitu Jha -
Amazon's bestselling face masks arrived back in stock a week along with tens of thousands of our subscribers swarmed the merchant's site to get...
Read more

Stay Safe From The Cyber Thieves As They Are Now Out There As IRS Agents

In News Sweety Singh -
Cyberthieves are serving overtime to seek and seize your COVID stimulation payment. This is precisely what scammers do, according to the IRS: Asking people to...
Read more

One Punch Man Season 3: Everything You Should Know, Release Date, Cast, Plot!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
About One Punch Man Let me ask you, men. Do you watch Anime? Do you love any? Well, today we will mainly talk One Punch...
Read more

Amazon Prime ‘Hanna Season 2’ Trailer Arrives, Announces Release Date

Entertainment Alok Chand -
They have declared when fans are going to be able to observe these episodes. The hit series follows the journey of an extraordinary young...
Read more

IOS 13.5 Beta 3 Has The Exposure Notification API From Apple and Google

Technology Nitu Jha -
Apple rolled out iOS 13.5 developer beta 3 and iPadOS 13.5 programmer beta 3 on Wednesday.
Also Read:   Wow, Finally Waze Will Provide Navigation Feature To Our Consumers
IOS 13.5 beta 3 has the exposure notification API...
Read more

Suffering With Eye Pressure ; Reduce Your Eye Strain Issue

Top Stories Sweety Singh -
It is hard to avoid staring at screens nowadays. But if you're trying to decrease eye strain from all those TVs, work PCs, gaming...
Read more

Huawei is Supposed to Launch a New Foldable Smartphone Later

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is expected to launch a brand new foldable smartphone later this year, long after Samsung's followup to last year's Galaxy...
Read more

Want To Make Money By Selling Your Old Phone : This Is What You Have To Do

In News Sweety Singh -
When it comes to purchasing a new smartphone, two hard truths have infringed on the dialogue in recent decades. One is that few people...
Read more

Lucifer Season 5: Release Date And What Might Happen The Next Season?

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
With the fourth season of Lucifer being reasoned, fans are incredibly eager to see what the team has to offer in the upcoming fifth...
Read more

Nobody Speaks, And You Both Just Look at Each Other, Letting Your Mind Do Whatever

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Human, Online matches you with a person for 60 minutes of quiet relationship. Nobody speaks, and you both look at one another, letting your mind...
Read more
© World Top Trend