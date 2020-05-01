- Advertisement -

Apple rolled out iOS 13.5 developer beta 3 and iPadOS 13.5 programmer beta 3 on Wednesday.

IOS 13.5 beta 3 has the exposure notification API from Apple and Google that health agency developers will use to create programs for contact tracing of people who test positive to the novel coronavirus.

Apple released the third programmer betas for both iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 on Wednesday. The principal feature of this beta release is the addition of this notification exposure API that Apple and Google teamed up to make, giving many public health agency developers a tool which they can use to construct contact tracing apps to track individuals who might be infected with the novel coronavirus. Google introduced a new beta of Google Play Services as well that also contains the API.

On May 1st, Apple and Google will share more details with developers, such as sample code. Though Apple is referring to this release as iOS 13.5 beta , it is worth noting that the previous beta release was iOS 13.4.5 beta two. As 9to5Mac clarifies , any iOS launch with a new SDK has to get a new version number too, which is the reason why there won’t be a beta 1 or beta 2 of iOS 13.5. In case you were interested. Apple’s iOS 13.5 beta 3 is now available, along with the corresponding iPad software update for programmers, iPadOS 13.5 beta .

We can also expect new versions of Apple’s people iOS betas to follow soon. Wondering whether or not your device works with iOS 13.5 or even iPadOS 13.5? We put together a list below which contains every compatible apparatus. If your device is around the market, it is compatible with Apple’s latest beta software:

IPhone SE 2nd generation

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Guru 3rd creation

12.9-inch iPad Guru 2nd creation

12.9-inch iPad Guru 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Guru

9.7-inch iPad Guru

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air two

iPad 6th production

iPad 5th production

iPad miniature 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th production

As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch could not be easier. If you want, you can also install the upgrade through iTunes by linking your iOS device for your computer. Whichever method you choose, just be sure that you back up your device before installing the update.