Over a decade has passed since the fourth Indiana Jones movie – Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – debuted, and not to a rousing success. Despite this, in the dozen years that have passed, Indiana Jones 5 is on its way… though when is anybody’s guess.

Indiana Jones 5 release date: When is Indiana Jones 5 out in cinemas?

With all the changes, the release date was bound to suffer. Initially, Indiana Jones 5 was supposed to be in cinemas in July 2019. As you’ll notice, this date has passed and… well, no Indy 5.

The date was shifted back to July 10, 2020, but even that didn’t stick. Disney pushed the release back again, by another year once again, to July 9, 2021. However, amid the ongoing world situation, Disney has pushed the date back to July 29, 2022.

For now, that is the date to mark in the calendar but keep your eyes on this space, because who knows what will happen?

Disney kept quiet about the delay to 2021.

What will Indiana Jones 5 be about?

What will the MacGuffin be this time – Atlantis? The Bermuda Triangle? The Infernal Machine? One thing’s for sure; there won’t be any parallel universe-hopping aliens involved.

We know that this movie will take place after Crystal Skull and feature, as you would imagine, an older Dr Jones. Ford commented on revisiting the character later in life, saying: “It’s interesting to see it in a different light. It will be fun and a good thing to do.”

Till then, stay tuned with us.