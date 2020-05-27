Home Hollywood Indiana jones 5: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And More News
Indiana jones 5: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And More News

By- Aryan Singh
Indiana Jones is an American media franchise based on the adventures of an archaeology professor dr. Henry Walton, Indiana Jones. The movie franchise has released 4 films till now. The movie was released in 1981 for the first time by the name ‘raiders of the lost ark’.
The first four series have been directed by Steven Spielberg and created by George Lucas. A prequel of the movie titled Indiana Jones and the temple of doom was released in 1984. After 5 years, another sequel of the movie named Indiana Jones and the last crusade in 1989. A fourth film followed later on after 19 years b7y the name Indiana Jones and the kingdom of the crystal skull.

Indiana Jones 5 release date

A fifth version of the movie is in production. However, the released date for the same has been announced. The movie is set to hit the theatres on July 29, 2022. The fifth part is set to be directed by James Mangold and produced by Spielberg.

The production house for the first four movies was Lucasfilm which was acquired by Walt Disney Company. We can not be sure regarding the release dates for the 5th part of the movie because release dates have been changed quite a few times in the past to give way to other movies.

Indiana Jones 5 cast

The only character that has been confirmed to return in the for the fifth movie is Harrison Ford as Indiana jones itself. There is no information related to any other cast.

Till the time movie gets released and hits the theatres, we are not quite sure what to expect from the fifth version in the series. Till then, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to lasts movies, TV shows, games and much more.

Stay safe, stay updated.

