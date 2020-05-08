In The Last Month Of May Marvel’s Fury Files Will Come On Disney+

- Advertisement -

If not for the novel coronavirus outbreak, then we would all be discussing our remarks on Black Widow right about today. The long-awaited solo film for Scarlett Johansson‘s dearly departed Avenger was initially scheduled to release on May 1, 2020 on Disney+, however when all the theaters closed down due to the stunt, Disney pushed back everything. Black Widow is now set to hit theaters on November 6, however, we won’t need to wait that long to get Marvel content.

In a recent article about Marvel.com, the business confirmed that Fury Files is going to be added into the Disney+ library May 15. As its name implies, Nick Fury (voiced by Chi McBride) is the narrator, and he provides audiences with the lowdown on a few of the most well-known heroes and villains of the Marvel universe.

- Advertisement -

Fury Files:

Originally aired on Disney XD several decades back, Fury Files are all around three minutes long and unite movement comic artwork with animated scenes raised from series such as Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and X-Men: The Animated Series. Marvel uploaded a bunch of the episodes to YouTube back in 2017.

Here is the synopsis of the series from Marvel:

“Fury Documents drops on Disney+ Friday, May 15, and you shouldn’t be surprised that Nick Fury has documents on each Marvel Super Hero. Fury Documents gives viewers top-secret accessibility to S.H.I.E.L.D. intel on key Marvel heroes and villains. All of this is told by none aside from the mysterious Fury, bringing a mix of movement and animation comic artwork together! Are you looking to get a lot of information about every single hero? Fury’s got you covered.”

Marvel’s Future Avengers:

In addition to Fury Files, the second season of Marvel‘s Future Avengers will be joining Disney+ on May 22. The only two seasons of this Marvel anime show aired in 2017-2018. This is the first time that the series was accessible to a global audience. If you are desperate for Marvel. Disney+ is doing its very best to fill in the gaps as we await the world to return to a sense of normalcy in the coming months.

Shows which were still in production as the pandemic began;

Fury Documents and more Future Avengers are certainly welcome additions to the massive collection of Marvel content on Disney+. However, lovers of the MCU are still anxiously awaiting news about the live-action. Shows which were still in production as the pandemic began. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had some shooting left before production was stopped. Loki and WandaVision were put on hold as well back in March.