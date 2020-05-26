Home Top Stories ‘I’M OBSESSED!’ Teen Mom star Jo Rivera’s wife Vee Torres shows off...
'I'M OBSESSED!' Teen Mom star Jo Rivera's wife Vee Torres shows off toned body in a bikini he bought her for Mother's Day

Wearing the snake print bikini that was gray, the mom-of-one posted the selfie of her looking in the bathroom mirror that showed off her toned bod.

Vee, 28, captioned the photo:”[sic] My hubs purchased me this two-bit for Mother day. Fun fact: I amass swimsuits,” she explained incorporating a laughing emoji.

“I’m obsessed, can not have enough,” Vee continued.

Fans flocked to Reddit to compliment the Delaware real estate and aspiring attractiveness mogul’s figure.

The mom-of-one briefly appeared on Teen Mother 2Credit: Instagram
Vee had daughter Velisse at 2015Credit: Instagram
She’s also stepmom to Jo’s first child, IsaacCredit: Instagram
One user wrote: “Vee seems amazing. I can only dream of having a body like that 1 day”

Also Read:   'Teen Mother 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Explains What Happens Her Smashed Phone After Drawing Fans' Concern

Another added: “I would collect swimsuits also if I looked like that.”

A third said: “She’s been and is now more than ever, SUCH. A. BABE!”

Along with a fourth remarked: “When I looked like that I would have all the bathing suits.”

Isaac’s mom is Teen Mother Two celebrity Kailyn Lowy, pictured here with credit: Splash News
Kailyn praised Jos parenting skills
Vee and Jo got together before announcing their participation and eventually marrying in 2018.

Also Read:   'Teen Mother 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Explains What Happens Her Smashed Phone After Drawing Fans' Concern

The couple welcomed daughter Velisse Eva Rivera in October 2015, who is the next child of Jo.

He’s also dad to Isaac with his Mom 2 celebrity Kailyn Lowry.

Also Read:   Kissing Booth 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot and more. All you need to know!

Kailyn lately praised Jo’s parenting alongside one of her other baby daddies, Javi Marroquin, stating: “Jo and Javi do for their children.”

Things were tense between Kailyn and Vee when she first started dating credit: MTV
Even though they are buddies, the relationship between Kailyn and Vee was stressed when she started dating Joe.

Kailyn stated their hatred had nothing to do with jealousy but rather, that she suspected Vee was a drug user.

In her book Pride More than Pity Kailyn wrote: “He’d started seeing a girl who I guessed might be a marijuana smoker.

“I hadn’t smoked marijuana since I got pregnant with Isaac and it’s something I no more desire in our own lives. I had expected others would respect that I did not want my son to be about mind-altering substances.”

Also Read:   'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Shows How She Overcame Suicidal Ideas:'My Daughters Desire Me'
