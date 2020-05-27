Home TV Series HBO I Know This Much Is True Release Date, Cast & All You...
I Know This Much Is True Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

By- Kavin
The entertainment industry is facing a massive loss due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Shooting progress of many big-budget films has been temporarily suspended. Films and television series has approached the online video streaming platform for releasing, bypassing the traditional theatre release. Still few television series have survived the pandemic and released through Video-On-Demand service. Online streaming platforms are the next generation entertainment medium reaching the audience.

I Know This Much Is True is an American television miniseries. Derek Cianfrance directs the series, Derek Cianfrance writes the story of the series. The story of the series is based on the 1998 novel of the same name by Wally Lamb. The main cast of the series Mark Ruffalo stars in two roles, identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. Miniseries received an overwhelming response from the audience around the globe. Wally Lamb.

Anya Epstein, Ben Browning, Glen Basner, Lynette Howell Taylor, Gregg Fienberg, Mark Ruffalo, Derek Cianfrance are the executive producers of the series. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 60 minutes, basically an hour duration episode and said that it holds more than million active viewers.

When Is I Know This Much Is True Release Date?

I Know This Much Is True is already realised on May 10, 2020. Each episode of the series is released during the Saturday. As of now, the development has realised four episodes. Many might have already watched the television series. Leaks suggested that there might be a slight delay in the release date of the series, later it was released as announced by the creators of the show. Fans can enjoy the show through HBO as announced earlier by the development. As of now, these are the information related to streaming details and release date of I Know This Much Is True.

Who Are The Cast Included In I Know This Much Is True?

The development frequently updates cast Details of the show. It’s said that development has a huge list of artists while approaching their performance. We have gathered much information about the I Know This Much Is True Cast.

Following are the cast included in I Know This Much Is True

  • Mark Ruffalo as Dominick and Thomas Birdsey,
  • Melissa Leo as Ma,
  • John Procaccino as Ray Birdsey,
  • Rob Huebel as Leo,
  • Michael Greyeyes as Ralph Drinkwater,
  • Gabe Fazio as Shawn Tudesco,
  • Juliette Lewis as Nedra Frank,
  • Kathryn Hahn as Dessa Constantine,
  • Rosie O’Donnell as Lisa Sheffer,
  • Imogen Poots as Joy Hanks,
  • Archie Panjabi as Dr. Patel,
  • Philip Ettinger as Young Dominick and Thomas Birdsey,
  • Aisling Franciosi as Young Dessa,
  • Brian Goodman as Al,
  • Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Hume,
  • Guillermo Diaz as Sergeant Mercado,
  • Bethany Kay as Miss Haas,
  • Marcello Fonte as Domenico Onofrio Tempesta,
  • Roberta Rigano as Ignazia Tucci Tempesta,
  • Irene Muscara as Prosperine Tucci,
  • Simone Coppo as Vincenzo Tempesta,
  • Zaria Degenhardt as Concettina Tempesta.
Kavin
