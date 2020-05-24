Home TV Series Netflix I Am Not Okay With This Season 2: Filming, Cast and characters...
I Am Not Okay With This Season 2: Filming, Cast and characters Update

By- Sunidhi
“I am not okay with this” is an American web series. Its genre is a drama based on the comic book composed by Charles Forsman. It was released on February 26, 2020. The series got many positive reviews, with cheers for the performances, especially from Lillis and Oleff.

I Am Not Okay with This season 1 has seven episodes, all of which are about 20 to 30 minutes in the span. The storyline follows Syd’s attempts to understand not only her sensuality but also her telekinetic powers. By the later episode of this, Syd learns critical information about her late father’s history.

Cast and characters: 

  • Sophia Lills as Sydney “Syd”
  • Wyatt Oleff as Stanley “Stan” Barber,
  • Sofia Bryant as Dina,
  • Kathleen Rose Perkins as Maggie Novak

Filming

Filming began in Pittsburgh in June 2019. The city of Brownsville, Pennsylvania, served as a primary location, while Wilmerding’s Westinghouse Arts Academy Charter School was used as the high school.

In season one, on Netflix finishes with Syd blowing up Brad’s head at the Homecoming dance, and coming face to face with a mysterious man. I Am Not Okay With This ended with a rather dark moment: Sydney’s death. However, the Netflix version of I Is Not Okay With This does not share that sad ending. Instead, this also ends with a cliffhanger that sets up a fairly exciting Season 2.

In season 2, we can expect Syd’s father to be part of the storyline somehow because the original graphic novel suggests that Syd performed a part in his death. Looking ahead, streamers will probably be most involved in Syd’s powers’ source and what role the spiritual man is.

The first season of this series was announced last June and filmed over the summer.

Netflix hasn’t dictated I Am Not Okay with This season 2, though a comeback seems likely based on initial reactions from critics and subscribers.

Episodes will be produced later in 2020, with post-production wrapping up by the end of the year. It’s possible that I Am Not Okay with This season 2 will release in February 2021.

 If Netflix keeps the similar Require Netflix to greenlight, I Am Not Okay with This season 2 sometime in March 2020.

