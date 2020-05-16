Hunters Season 2 : Cast, Plot And Release Date

- Advertisement -

The stylish alt-history series Hunters landed Amazon Prime Video in late February, promising to take audiences on a crazy, pulpy trip back to 1977 and present us to a bunch of vigilantes looking to serve up barbarous justice to Nazis hiding out in America. Made by David Weil and yanking information in the very real government initiative Operation Paperclip, Hunters features an all-star cast led by Al Pacino as a Holocaust survivor heading up the bunch of titular hunters and Logan Lerman as a Brooklyn teen who’s drawn into the search after the death of his grandmother.

Here’s what we know thus far about Hunters Season two, including what direction the story will go in, which cast members will be back, and once the release date might arrive.

WHEN IS THE HUNTERS SEASON two RELEASE DATE?

Considering that Hunters hasn’t officially been renewed for Season 2 by Amazon, we’re flying blind when it comes to a specific release date. One solid option is to launch Season 2 at the same late February time frame as Season 1. Or, a decision may be made to tweak the release date and then slot it in for another time of year depending on when production on Season 2 starts.

WHAT’S THE PLOT OF HUNTERS SEASON 2?

We don’t know the official storyline information of Hunters Season 2, but this is mostly from a combination of this show not yet scoring a renewal, series creator David Weil not yet teasing what to anticipate, and no hints from other cast or crew members giving us the merchandise. Just because we don’t know Season 2 plot specifics does not mean we can’t guess what’s likely to be addressed; so many plotlines were teed up in the bonkers Season 1 finale!

WHO’S IN THE HUNTERS SEASON 2 CAST?

No official confirmations on returning cast members are made. Just because we do not know who’ll return for Season Two, we’ve got a nice idea of who will most likely be back according to how Season 1 wrapped.

Logan Lerman will most definitely be back as Jonah Heidelbaum and will probably be at a more prominent top part after being put as the character meant to lead the hunt for Nazis in hiding. We should also expect Jerrika Hinton to return as Millie Morris, now moving from FBI agent to pioneer of a government-sponsored Nazi searching task force. Dylan Baker will likely return as Biff Simpson, the Nazi-turned-presidential cabinet member-turned-faux Russian hiding out from the Soviet Union.