Hunters season 2 cancelled? Here’s what we know

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
Hunters is a series based on a real event, but with some twists, the series was created by David Weil and co-produced by Jordan Jill. The season first premiered on February 21, 2020.

The series is all about an operation called ‘paperclip,’ due to which many nazi soldiers came to America during the cold war. The series takes us back to 1977. Millions of people have enjoyed the series all around the world.

RELEASE DATE FOR HUNTERS SEASON 2

Amazon Prime has not yet confirmed the show for a season two, but we area assuming that fans will get the good news soon, season one of Hunters has got some excellent reviews, and we are sure Amazon Prime would like to take the show forward.

The pandemic can be the most significant reason as to why Amazon Prime has not yet renewed the series. The production has been put on halt due to the lockdown, and we are sure we will get news after the lockdown.

 If Amazon Prime officially confirms the series, we will be able to see it by the end of 2021. We don’t think season two of Hunters can return before that.

POSSIBLE CAST FOR HUNTERS SEASON 2

Here is a list of cast members we may see in Hunters season 2

  • Logan Lerman
  • Josh Radnor
  • Jerrika Hinton
  • Lena Olin
  • Greg Austin
  • Tiffany Boone
  • Louis Ozawa
  • Kate Mulvany
  • Carol Kane

Then what about the plot?

As of now, e do not have any updates on the plot for season 2, but we will update fans as soon as there any news about it. We hope to get the news for season 2 soon. Till then, stay tuned to our site.

Debarshi Bhattacharjee

