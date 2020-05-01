Huawei is Supposed to Launch a New Foldable Smartphone Later

- Advertisement -

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is expected to launch a brand new foldable smartphone later this year, long after Samsung’s followup to last year’s Galaxy Fold likewise hits the market.

Newly revealed patent documentation indicates the brand new Huawei cellphone taking design cues in the Galaxy Fold, such as with a foldable screen on the inside as well as a quad-camera set up on the front.

Huawei appears inclined to borrow a page from Samsung’s layout playbook for a future phone the smartphone maker has patented layouts for, following the launch of Mate Xs and this Huawei Mate X. Both of these come with the screen on the outside of the apparatus. A crucial design feature that may not be taken through to the new foldable phone that the company is expected to present later this season.

The expectation is that Huawei is going to shake up the design a bit for its next foldable, not unlike Samsung’s tweaks, which were made from the Galaxy Fold to its next-generation version. In reality, talking of Samsung, it seems that Huawei may be considering designing cues similar to Samsung’s for its Galaxy Fold, at least based on layout patent documentation.

As spotted by Dutch technology news site LetsGoDigital, Huawei on Wednesday was approved for a patent in China, showing its layout for a foldable phone that can expand into a tablet computer. In the interior, the folding display is like Galaxy Fold this time without a notch or camera that can be seen on the device.

Besides excess screen on the interior, this design also departs from the Fold in that Huawei imagines a quad-camera setup adjacent to the screen. Even though it seems Huawei is also likely to give this new handset, a lens, which would be along the lines of the P40 Pro the Mate Xs, announced likewise includes a system. Placing the camera on the front supports uses like video calls and selfie-taking, while the back is beautiful and smooth and can be placed flat on a surface with a lens bulge causing it to be raised.

LetsGoDigital supposes that Huawei will likely launch its next foldable from the autumn, around October. It is not yet clear if the business will stick to those patent designs for the handset. Still, there’s definitely at least an outside chance — especially since the Galaxy Fold followup of Samsung would be hitting the market a month or two before that. Meaning both companies would be placing up contenders against each other at roughly precisely the same time in an attempt to keep increasing the marketplace for apparatus.