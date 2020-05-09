Home Technology How To Get Facebook New Dark Mode On Your Desktop
TechnologyTop Stories

How To Get Facebook New Dark Mode On Your Desktop

By- Sweety Singh
Facebook just rolled out its most significant visual change in years to its site with dark mode, and it has added other features to make the desktop version more comfortable to use and faster. After redesigning the mobile experience, Facebook says in a blog article, it spent months talking to users in a bid to enhance the internet experience.

There are three chief improvements:

Dark Mode, finding things faster and easier management of pages, events and groups.

How to enable Facebook dark mode on the web site

Facebook has attracted dark mode to the desktop computer. Facebook’s goal is to minimize screen glare when using the site in low light. However, you might also save battery life on your laptop, since you don’t need to use the maximum brightness. At precisely the same time, dark mode puts more of an eye on videos and photos and makes friendly websites more immersive. Here is how to enable dark style for Facebook.com.

1. Proceed to Facebook.com

2. Click the downward arrow in the upper right corner of the webpage.

3. Now click on the switch to new Facebook alternative.

4. You will be asked if you would like to use the dark or light motif. Click on the dark motif option.

facebook

If at any time you would like to toggle the dark mode option, click the top right arrow once more and you’re going to see a dedicated button for dark mode. Locating things quicker on Facebook.com.

https://about.fb.com/

The brand new Facebook.com also offers streamlined navigation. The port makes it easier to find movies, Groups and games. Additionally, the home page and page transitions load quicker, so the general functionality of Facebook should seem improved and be aligned to the Facebook mobile program. Assessing pages, groups and events.

dark mode

The redesigned Facebook.com is also optimized for more easily producing events, pages, groups and even advertisements. You can also preview a group which you may be starting in real-time if you are on a desktop computer or cellular.

Sweety Singh

