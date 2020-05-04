Home Corona How To Effect Corona In The Economic Growth
Corona

How To Effect Corona In The Economic Growth

By- Kalyan Jee Jha
I hear the idea that there’s a tradeoff between preserving the well-being and the health of our population — particularly people who are particularly vulnerable to the virus, like the older — and making sure that our market melts before damage occurs. That strikes me as a significant misconception since the tradeoff is not so crude.

From a moral standpoint, I do not doubt that protecting the vulnerable and preserving lives makes our social measures and the consequent reductions in action. But that strategy makes sense from an economic perspective. Research on the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic suggests that cities that committed forcefully and quickly to distancing failed to see their savings suffer more. They tended to see a recovery that is faster than cities, which took a more lax approach.

This reflects the vital importance of restraining, allowing economic activity to resume continuingly, and lowering the prospect of a catastrophic outbreak that is second later. So the most important thing is that the present social distancing steps and economic disruption, as hard as they are supposed to bear, actually are a win-win rather than a win-lose, ensuring wellness and preventing deaths while also establishing the conditions needed for an early and robust financial recovery.

Kalyan Jee Jha

