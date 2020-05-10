Hot Hundred: Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’ And Doja Cat’s ‘Say So’ Battling for No 1 on Hot 100 Next Week

- Advertisement -

Both the music should surge driven in part by high profile remixes.

According to the projections based on building Nielsen Music or MRC Data Figures. Both Doja Cat’s “Say So” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” may both challenge for the summit by May-16 date Hot 100. So, thanks to notable gains. Recently a published chart date May-9, the latter reaches No.6, after reaching No. 5 and the former ranks at No. 4.

- Advertisement -

These tracks are aiming to dethrone “The Scotts” by The Scotts, Kid Cudi, and Travis Scott. Likely to collaborate to depart the spot after its launches in No. 1 on May-9 published chart.

The Top 100 consists of all genre US streaming, digital data sales, and radio airplay.

The Top 10 consists of the May-16 date chart is published to reveal on Monday i.e., May-11. So all the surveys will update on Tuesday i.e., May-12, on the official website of Billboard.

The Hot 100 of May-16 date chart reflects the streaming and sales tracking by the date May-7 and airplay by the date May-10.

Whereas, “Savage” and “Say So” appear to fight for the battle for the No. 1 position. “Savage” may draw over 40 million US streams with sell over in 50,000 downloads and 40 million in radio airplay audience in the tracking week. On the other hand, “Say So” sports over 90 million in radio reach, 80,000 sold, and 25 million streams in the same span.

Both albums have benefited from high-profile remixes—the latest version of “Savage,” adding Beyonce launch on April 29. So in the time for its first two days of activity to meet the April 30 of streaming and also sales cut-off for the May-9 date Hot 100 chart and jumped from position No. 14 to No. 4. However, the May-16 date chart will go to encompass the first full tracking frame for the Beyonce remix. As well as a second “Savage” remix, with Major Lazer launched on May-7.