Hospital Nurse Thanked Taylor Swift for Surprise Gifts In Honor Of Her Work

Brief About Nurse:

A nurse during this pandemic situation of COVID-19 battle is thanking Taylor Swift for recognizing her and her hard work.

Whitney Hilton works as a nurse at McKay-Dee Hospital, recently thanked Taylor Swift for sending her a box of merchandise of her new album “Lover.” Also, with a handwritten letter in honor of her work and for her 30th birthday.

Tweet That Hilton Wrote For Taylor:

As Hilton tweeted on Sunday to thank Taylor Swift:

Hilton stated that she needs to publicly thank Taylor Swift for sending her the box full of merchandise. Also, with a personalized handwritten letter from Taylor Swift for my 30th birthday to help as a nurse. She also added that this was the best day of her life.

Hilton made her cover photo a snapshot of the handwritten letter and the surprise gift.

The letter consists that she can’t be thankful enough to risk her (Hilton) life to help people and for spreading the message loud that people need to take this seriously. Taylor also said she saw the photo of Hilton from her show and thanked her for coming.

Hilton recently wrote a blog on Intermountain Healthcare as it was traveling 2,200 miles to work at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York. This has become an epicenter for the pandemic.

Hilton mentioned it was a humbling experience for her. She was having soo much to say but almost overwhelmed to say it all.

So, New York has been struck. Here people need help; the doctors need help; the nurses need help; everyone needs help.

She also added at last that it was the most rewarding and the hardest situation she had come across in her life—the crisis mode she has never seen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.