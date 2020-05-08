Home Top Stories Hospital Nurse Thanked Taylor Swift for Surprise Gifts In Honor Of Her...
Top Stories

Hospital Nurse Thanked Taylor Swift for Surprise Gifts In Honor Of Her Work

By- Rupal Malal
- Advertisement -

Brief About Nurse:

A nurse during this pandemic situation of COVID-19 battle is thanking Taylor Swift for recognizing her and her hard work.

Whitney Hilton works as a nurse at McKay-Dee Hospital, recently thanked Taylor Swift for sending her a box of merchandise of her new album “Lover.” Also, with a handwritten letter in honor of her work and for her 30th birthday.

Tweet That Hilton Wrote For Taylor:

- Advertisement -

As Hilton tweeted on Sunday to thank Taylor Swift:

Hilton stated that she needs to publicly thank Taylor Swift for sending her the box full of merchandise. Also, with a personalized handwritten letter from Taylor Swift for my 30th birthday to help as a nurse. She also added that this was the best day of her life.

Hilton made her cover photo a snapshot of the handwritten letter and the surprise gift.

The letter consists that she can’t be thankful enough to risk her (Hilton) life to help people and for spreading the message loud that people need to take this seriously. Taylor also said she saw the photo of Hilton from her show and thanked her for coming.

Hilton recently wrote a blog on Intermountain Healthcare as it was traveling 2,200 miles to work at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York. This has become an epicenter for the pandemic.

Hilton mentioned it was a humbling experience for her. She was having soo much to say but almost overwhelmed to say it all.

So, New York has been struck. Here people need help; the doctors need help; the nurses need help; everyone needs help.

She also added at last that it was the most rewarding and the hardest situation she had come across in her life—the crisis mode she has never seen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read:   China Covered Up The Severity Of COVID-19
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Big News : Trump Ordered These Companies To Make Medical Supplies Under The Defense Production Act
Rupal Malal

Must Read

Euphoria Season 2! Release date, cast, and much more

HBO Aryan Singh -
Euphoria is an American drama series broadcasted on HBO for the first time. The first season of Euphoria gained quite a following amongst the youth...
Read more

Lucifer season 5: A must watch

Netflix Aryan Singh -
LUCIFER Season 5 The no. 1 series on Netflix is making its way back into people's hearts. The American television series, first released on January...
Read more

Football Events – The Overall Impact from Canceled Games due to Coronavirus

Sports Vikash Kumar -
We have all been impacted by the current COVID-19 pandemic in different ways. The sports world is no exception, as more and more sporting...
Read more

What to Expect from Fight to Fame in Mexico

Entertainment Vikash Kumar -
There are tons of reality TV shows all over the world. From singing and dancing competitions to family and dating ones, there seems to...
Read more

Neymar’s Transfer Value “Slashed”: Barcelona Eye Cheap Deal For PSG Megastar

Corona Rupal Malal -
Recently Barcelona boss Quique admitted that they sign Neymar just because of the financial impact of coronavirus.
Also Read:   Euphoria: Netflix 2019 Show, Cast, Plot, Critics and Reviews are here
However, they sign Neymar has been given a...
Read more

Hospital Nurse Thanked Taylor Swift for Surprise Gifts In Honor Of Her Work

Top Stories Rupal Malal -
Brief About Nurse: A nurse during this pandemic situation of COVID-19 battle is thanking Taylor Swift for recognizing her and her hard work. Whitney Hilton works...
Read more

Highschool DXD Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Latest Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The anime and manga lovers are excited to know whether there favorite anime series High School DxD is coming back to the fifth season...
Read more

When Is The Release Date Of Season 5 Of Lucifer? How Many Episodes Are There In Season 5?

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
It finished with bam and has been a season since Lucifer's fourth season came out. Since that time, fans have been eagerly waiting.
Also Read:   The Novel Coronavirus May Counter To Famotidine, Affordable Medicine For Heartburn
The devilish...
Read more

Share Screen On Zoom Meetings, How ?

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Zoom has become a go-to resource for work meetings, thus learning how to share your screen on Zoom is essential. People are utilizing Zoom than...
Read more

Zoom Meetings: End-To-End Encryption But Not Free

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
In a surprise announcement, Zoom Meetings CEO Eric S. Yuan disclosed today (May 7) that his firm was purchasing Keybase. This little New York-based...
Read more
© World Top Trend