Homecoming Season 2 Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know

For those looking after a thriller drama experience, we have a suggestion that suits your expectations. In this article, I’ll discuss the Homecoming season 2 release date, cast, and all you need to know. Based on the positive response from the audience, the development has renewed the series for another season. The first season of the series received an overwhelming response from the audience around the globe.

Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg create Homecoming. The story of the television series is based on the podcast of the same name created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. The series has completed two seasons with 17 episodes, as many might know that online video streaming platforms dominate the entertainment industry. Many drama and films are being released in Video-On-demand service to reach a wide range of audiences. IMDB rating of Homecoming is 7.5/10 and rotten tomatoes, providing 98%, which looks quite decent for a newly released television web series.

When Is Homecoming Season 2 Release Date?

Homecoming Season 2 has already been released on May,22,2020, as many might have already watched the television web series. Production has made sure that the series is getting launched as per their previous release schedule. Many television dramas in recent days are getting delayed due to global lockdown. Online video streaming platform is dominating the industry for the last three years. For those who are interested in the series can enjoy the second season through Amazon Prime. As of now, these are the information related to streaming details and release date.

Who Are The Cast Included In Homecoming Season 2?

The development has been updating the cast details of the series frequently to engage the audience towards the series. As expected, there are no significant changes in the cast details of the series. Production has retained the cast details from the previous season. We have gathered much information about the cast details of Homecoming Season 2.

Cast Included Homecoming season 2

  • Julia Roberts as Heidi Bergman,
  • Bobby Cannavale as Colin Belfast,
  • Stephan James as Walter Cruz,
  • Shea Whigham as Thomas Carrasco,
  • Alex Karpovsky as Craig,
  • Sissy Spacek as Ellen Bergman,
  • Hong Chau as Audrey Temple,
  • Janelle Monáe as Alex/Jackie,
  • Chris Cooper as Leonard Geist,
  • Joan Cusack as Bunda,
  • Ayden Mayeri as Reina,
  • Bill Stevenson as Abe,
  • Sam Marra as Javen,
  • Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Gloria Morisseau,
  • Jeremy Allen White as Shrier,
  • Alden Ray as Maurice,
  • Henri Esteve as Abel,
  • Frankie Shaw as Dara,
  • Gwen Van Dam as Mrs Trotter,
  • Brooke Bloom as Pam,
  • Sydney Poitier Heartsong as Lydia Belfast,
  • Dermot Mulroney as Anthony,
  • Marcus Henderson as Engel,
  • Jason Rogel as Cory,
  • Rafi Gavron as Rainey.
