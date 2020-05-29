Hollywood Season 2 : Release Date, Storyline And Updates That You Want To Know

- Advertisement -

We are talkin’ Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Holland Taylor, Jim Parsons, and Patti LuPone, to name a few. With this said, this series had everything it had to be The Next Greatest Thing.

But Hollywood works somewhat differently than your average television show. It’s a limited series that means, well, we already know it is not sticking out for the long term. Although, before we cross bridges that have we have not come to yet, let us discuss what we may learn more about the future of this show.

So there has been no confirmation that another season will occur. This is part of a whole bargain for Murphy in Netflix, so it probably depends upon the nitty-gritty of the agreement and the number of shows he must produce, etc.. No official announcement has been created yet, so we’ll just have to wait and see!

Storyline

The finale of the show was strong –no cliffhangers of any sort. That is just my speculation, but I think that it may be cool if a second season of Hollywood followed a new set of characters in a subsequent period in showbiz, using the same performers, with various plots and twists. I’d be miserable to not see David Corenswet’s face on my screen, however. You’re welcome to the thought, Ryan. I would not be amazed when it had been similar to this, believing American Horror Story is comparable.

Release Date

Considering nothing could be produced right now due to the ongoing pandemic and the fact that Ryan Murphy also has The Politician on his plate, so we probably would not get a Hollywood year 2 for a while anyway. I am just as miserable as you are, and that I believe I will go stalk every one of the cast members on Instagram till I feel better.

We’ll allow you to learn more info once we are updated! Stay tuned!!