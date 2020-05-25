Home TV Series Netflix "Hollywood" Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and...
"Hollywood" Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
“Hollywood,” a web television miniseries, is created by immensely talented Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. This heart-touching miniseries has beautifully presented various hurdles in the form of biases that artists had faced during the Golden Age of Hollywood.

This series, carrying a great message, spreads optimism among viewers. It has seven episodes and premiered on May 1, 2020, on Netflix.

It revolves around the struggles of some amazing actors and filmmakers just because of their race, sexuality, or color during the period of 1947-1948, i.e., post World War-||.

With its unique story plot, this series has created an enormous fan base all over the world and received mixed responses from critics. Some of the critics criticized its tone and writing, but the performance of the cast was applauded. Now, the viewers are waiting for the renewal of the series for season 2. So, let’s have a look at the probability of the renewal of the series.

Release date of “Hollywood” Season 2

The season 1 of “Hollywood” season 2 debuted on May 1, 2020. The makers of the series have not yet informed anything about the renewal of the second season’s series officially. In response to the questions asked by fans regarding season 2, Ryan Murphy answered that “Hollywood” was planned as a limited series. It seems that fans keep on demanding season 2, then we may soon hear the announcement of the renewal of the series. As of now, it is sure whether season 2 will arrive or not.

The expected plot of “Hollywood” Season 2

“Hollywood” basically presents the journey of a group of actors and filmmakers who overcome the hindrance of sexism or racism and ultimately achieve their goals. At the end of season 1, Camille, Wong, Archie, Raymond win Oscars, and Roy is offered a lead role in the homosexual film. This series makes the viewers imagine how soothing the scenario could have been if marginalized people had achieved their goals without being judged based on gender or color. Even if season 2 arrives, it seems that Murphy will choose a story dealing with other major issues that artists had faced in the early times of Hollywood.

The cast of season 2 in the cast of “Hollywood” Season 2?

The cast of “Hollywood” comprises immensely talented actors. It starred

  • David Corenswet as Jack Castello, a World War-ll veteran.
  • Darren Criss, as Raymond Ainsley, an aspiring film director.
  • Laura Harrier as Camille Washington, a proficient black actress
  • Joe Mantello as Samuels, a gay man who hides his true self.
  • Dylan McDermott as Ernest West.
  • Jake Picking as Roy Fitzgerald.
  • Jeremy Pope as Archie Coleman, a very capable screenwriter.
  • Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid
  • Samara Weaving as Claire Wood
  • Jim Parsons as Henry Wilson.
  • Patti LuPone as Avis Amberg

Murphy revealed that these proficient actors signed on because it was a series of only seven episodes. Thus, it is not possible to predict the cast of season 2.

Simran Jaiswal

