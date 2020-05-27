Hollywood season 2: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

- Advertisement -

When Hollywood released its seven-episode season, it was branded as a miniseries. Murphy told that was the key to getting the high-profile cast, which included Laura Harrier, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, and Dylan McDermott, to sign on. Well, Hollywood was planned as a limited series, but it’s become so popular that everyone is asking for another season,

The season one for the series was very famous. The fans started to demand for the new season. Hollywood is a Netflix Original limited series created, written and produced by American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy. The series has been regarded as a success for Netflix but has certainly divided fans and critics alike with its use of the artistic license.

Cast: Hollywood season 2

The cast for the new season is going to be very amazing.

The cast includes:

Teairra Marí

Moniece Slaughter.

Apryl Jones.

Hazel-E.

Ray J.

Lil’ Fizz.

Omarion.

Soulja Boy.

The new characters are also ready to enter the new season, which will be revealed at the time of the release.

Plot: Hollywood season 2

The first season did not end with any cliffhanger. It was a solid end. This does not give us a chance to anticipate the plot. If there was a cliffhanger or some inquisitiveness left by the first season, we might guess the second season’s plot. So as far as we know, the second season will be a fresh start with the same cast.

Let us be patient till the cast or the makers reveal something about the future season.

Release: Hollywood season 2

The release for the new season is going to be very amazing. Considering nothing can be produced right now because of the ongoing pandemic and the fact that Ryan Murphy also has The Politician on his plate, we probably wouldn’t get a Hollywood season 2 for a while.

I am just as depressed as you are, and that I believe I will stalk every one of the cast members on Instagram until I feel better. Hence the new season is going to release very soon.

Stay tuned for more updates!