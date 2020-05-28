Home TV Series Highschool dxd season 5: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to...
TV Series

Highschool dxd season 5: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

By- Sakshi Gupta
Anime fans are excited to know that one of their most beloved anime series is returning for a destructive fifth season. After giving four smooth and breathtaking presentation of manga creation, the show-runners are looking forward to re-bring the charisma of High School DxD.

High School DxD is an anime TV series adaptation of the light novel of the same name by Miyama-Zero. Tetsuya Yanagisawa directs it, and no doubt, he set a bar for fantasy-drama series. It is the most-watched series by the teenagers or the people who go to attend high school as they can relate their lives with this show. Adding to that, we are still waiting for an official trailer to get released. However, we will keep you posted as soon as the official announcement is made.

Cast: highschool dxd season 5

The cast of the anime is going to be very nice.

The cast includes Issei Hyoudou as the main lead, Rias Gremory as Ia Argento, Yuuto Kiba, Akeno Himejima, and Koneko Toujou. This is not full of the cast of the new season. The rest of the characters are amazing, and they will be revealed at the time of the release.

Plot: highschool dxd season 5

In the fifth season, we can expect new students accumulating to be a member of his gang named ‘Harem.’ There will be other demons for sure; Issei could be seen tackling new life problems. A deeper dive may be made towards the relation between Issei and Rias. The previous season covered the narrative of volume 9 and 10 from the manga; the fifth season might project the plotline of size 11 and 12.

It will be a substantial long wait before the upcoming season 5. The series recently completed its fourth season, which now opens the gates for season 5! There has been no word from Passion Studios or Sueda on the official release dates for season 5

Release date: highschool dxd season 5

The release of the new season was about to take place in May 2020 itself. But due to the situation of the novel coronavirus, the release is delayed for some time.
