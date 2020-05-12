High School DxD Season 5 : Plot, Trailer, Release Date And Updates!!!!

- Advertisement -

High School DxD Season 5 is coming soon and fans of this anime series are very excited for its recurrence. The anime is based on the light novel series of the identical title and its very first season aired in 2012, after which it became popular all over the world. The fourth year of High School DxD aired in April 2018 also it means the next season is not so far.

There are just four seasons released so far along with the fifth season for High School DxD will also be confirmed soon. It will continue the Hero Oppai Dragon arc in the light novels.

High School DxD Season 5 Release Date and Trailer

- Advertisement -

High School DxD Season 5 release date in Japan is speculated around June 2021 as per most of the rumors. There aren’t any official updates from Passion Studio and Sueda so much, but enthusiasts are convinced it will be announced very soon. The fifth season of High School DxD could have aired this season but it may not be possible now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The majority of the music industry in Japan has been influenced by the coronavirus outbreak and it’ll also delay the latest season of High School DxD anime collection. The production won’t begin until the situation is under control and it’ll take around a few more months. Fans can expect High School DxD Season 5 trailer to fall around the close of the year using a series premiere date announcement.

High School DxD Season 5 Plot

Spoilers predicated on Light Novel Volumes

High School DxD Season 5 will pay for the light book volumes 11 and 12 as the origin of anime narrative. It will last the Hero Oppai Drago arc which was launched in the fourth season and also take the story forward. It is a narrative about Issei Hyodo analyzing at Kuoh Academy that’s a high school filled with demons and angels.

Rias Gremory is a demon girl and Yuma Amano is an angel girl who goes out with Issei and they fall in love with him. High School DxD Season 5 will last the narrative forward and introduce new allies along with Issei’s life with his stunt masters.