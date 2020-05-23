Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About The Seven Deadly Sins

- Advertisement -

The seven deadly sins series is a Japanese manga series. The writer of the series is Nakaba Suzuki. This series is an anime television series.

The series debuted on NBA and other japan news network stations on October 5, 2014.

The first seven deadly sins series was licensed for English released by Netflix. All 24 episodes of season 1 were released on November 1, 2015, in both subtitled and English dub format.

Season 2 was added to the service on February 17, 2017, and season 3 was released on October 5, 2018, in the United States.

Season 1, 3and 4 has 24 episodes, while season 2 has only 4 episodes.

This series was rated as 8.1 0n IMDB. In rotten tomatoes, it was rated as 79%.

Season 4 aired in Japan. Its last episode aired on March 25, 2020. Netflix revealed that the series would come to Netflix in July 2020, but Netflix did not give the exact date.

The new season will have new thrills and turns. This season will bring down all curtains.