Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About Destiny 2 Video Game

By- Aryan Singh
Destiny 2 is an online multiplayer first-person game developed by Bungie. It was released on September 6, 2017, on Play station 4(PS4), Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows as well. Activision first published the game for the first time. On December 31, 2018, Bungie acquired the rights to the game.

The first version of Destiny was released in 2014. The game has various modes like PvE- Player versus Environment, PvP- Player versus Player, three-player strikes, and six-player raids.

These various modes in the game make it quite popular amongst the youth. The producer of the game is Patrick O’Kelly.

When the game was released, the critics praised it for the graphics and the storyline.
The game has received 7.6 reviews out of 10 on IMDb.

If you are a gamer and if, by any chance, you’ve missed destiny 2, you must play it once. There are quite a few games that can be compared to Destiny 2, but we assure you that you will enjoy Destiny 2 as well for sure.

Aryan Singh

Also Read:   In This Week ; The biggest PC gaming stories
