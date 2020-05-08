Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About Black Mirror Season 6

- Advertisement -

Black Mirror Season 6

Black Mirror is a British series created by ‘Carles Brooker.’ Endemol produces it. There have been 5 series of Black Mirror in total.

The first 2 series of Black Mirror was broadcasted on ‘Channel 4’ from 2011 to 2013. Both the first and second series consisted of 3 episodes each. A special episode of Black Mirror was also aired on Channel 4 in 2014.

- Advertisement -

In 2015, Netflix purchased the rights to the show, and series 3 and series 4 were premiered on Netflix in 2016 and 2017, respectively. They comprised of 6 episodes each. In June 2019, Netflix finally released the 5th season of the show. It had 3 episodes.

As of now, a total of 22 episodes have been broadcasted online for Black Mirror.

The show boasts of a rating of 8.0+ overall for all the episodes on IMDb.

Season 6 update

The writer of the show ‘Charles Brooker’ in an interview said that he’s currently not working on writing season 6 of the series. He says that he’s been busy doing other things. He didn’t specify what he was planning about season 6 of the show. He says he is working on revisiting his comic skillset.

This clears all the doubts related to the release of season 6 of the show. Fans will now have to wait for quite a long time to get an update regarding the release of black mirror season 6.

Till then, stay safe and keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates.