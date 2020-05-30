- Advertisement -

There’s perhaps no higher expected Netflix series return ever than Stranger Things Season 4. The sci-fi thriller ended on a major cliffhanger in Season 3, and you will find even more mysteries to be unravelled about Eleven and the remainder of the Hawkins gang and beyond. Here’s everything you need to know so far about Stranger Things Season 4, however, beware: There are enormous spoilers ahead if you are not caught up on the first three seasons! Could you not say we didn’t warn you?

Stranger Things Season 4: Release Date

We are penalized and know that Season 4 is happening for sure, but the question is when? Netflix declared the making of a season back in September 2019.

Then on February 14, 2020, Netflix revealed that the production of Season 4 had started for March to come back and to film.

Season 4 may arrive at 2021 or 2020.

Cast: Who All Are Coming?

Most of the main cast members will be back. That includes Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Noah Schnapp (Will), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Winona Ryder (Joyce), Joe Keery (Steve), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Maya Hawke (Robin).

Also, some sources say that Brett Gelman, Fleabag celebrity, is now likely to be a series regular. She plays Murray Bauman. It has been reported Game of Thrones actor Tom Wlaschiha will play an unidentified soldier.

Stranger Things Season 4: Plot

Following the season ended we had been left with many plot threads. Where is Chief Hopper, or is he alive? Did the Russians figure out how to detain a Demogorgon? One matter was verified about Season 4, that it will have nine episodes and will have a brief origin story about a fan-favourite personality.

There might also be a setting change, with all the plot going beyond Hawkins, possibly Russia. Series celebrity Joe Keery revealed this year might be the strongest, however, so that is exciting news!

How many episodes are in Stranger Things Season 4?

The whole number of episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 has not been formally shown yet, but we do know that Episode 1 is titled”Chapter One: The Hellfire Club.” TVLine reports that there could be nine episodes in Season 4, though it hasn’t yet been confirmed.

What happens in Stranger Things Season 4?

As with the previous seasons of Stranger Things, the plot particulars of Season 4 stay a mystery. However, we do possess some progress intel. Keery, who stars as Steve Harrington, told Total Film (via PEOPLE) of Season 4, “Oh man, it’s pretty amazing–that the Duffer brothers have done it. I believe that this season –and that I know I say this every year–however, this is certainly going to be a whole lot scarier than prior years because last year was pretty dark.”

In a statement from the Duffer Brothers, the founders said that Hopper would endure a bit in Russia, where he is imprisoned, adding, “Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that joins everything… Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most terrifying season yet, and we can’t wait for everyone to see more.”

Variety also reported that Priah Ferguson would be updated to a series regular for Season 4, so you can expect to see more of this smart mathematics whiz with the rest of the kids. Brett Gelman will become a series regular for its fourth season. Also, there will reportedly be one incident describing a fan-favourite character’s backstory.

“We don’t wish to compose ourselves at a corner, so we try to have these early talks with the authors simply to make sure we’re setting ourselves up to go in the right direction,” founder Ross Duffer told Entertainment Weekly. “We do not understand a whole lot, but we do understand a lot of the big broad strokes. After year two, we knew about Billy. We knew the Russians were likely to come. We did not understand things and the mall, but we understand these broad strokes. That is sort of where we’re in season four. We’ve got the large strokes. It’s just now about filling in those lines in the details. We are pretty excited about where it’s potentially going to proceed.”