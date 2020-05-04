Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Outer Banks Season 2

- Advertisement -

Considering that Netflix looks at the first month of ratings, there’s a fantastic chance should they choose to bring it back, that we’ll know by May or even June 2020.

When will season two come out?

With most Netflix productions on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, it might take longer than usual for the show to return to production. The fantastic thing is that the series is based around the summer. Therefore there’s a possible production. Netflix generally brings back displays within a year, so if everything goes as planned, Outer Banks will likely be advised to return in April 2021.

Outer Banks season 2 on Netflix: Is it happening?

This should not be cause for alarm at this point, although there’s no word yet on another season — before deciding between its potential Netflix generally waits for a month or after a new show debut.

Talking to USA Today, show creator Josh Pate stated he expected to get another run, claiming, “I’m pumped to listen to people’s response and what they need to see in season two.

“That is a teenager who’s about to take on the greatest journey of his own life and do right by the memory of the dad. That’s exciting to consider.”

In even better news, Pate talked to EW about the series future past another season, stating he had strategies for five or four seasons: “Ever since we began, we always seen it as something which was probably enjoying a four-season, possibly five-season show, but unquestionably four seasons.

“We have long-arced out it pretty far. I’m only hoping that we get a chance to tell those tales.”

Pate also revealed that Netflix had”greenlit” writing season two scripts before the first series came out, so it’s looking promising.