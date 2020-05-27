- Advertisement -

Classic kids’ 1990s kids movie Hocus Pocus is getting a made-for-TV sequel/remake over at Disney. Here’s everything we all know thus far about Hocus Pocus 2. They were directed by Kenny Ortega, Hocus Pocus starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters. These three witches are burned at stake in the 17th century Salem.

Original screenwriter Mick Garris said he had detected rumors of Hocus Pocus 2 moving ahead as a TV movie, with a script already in development. Shortly afterward, it was confirmed that a Hocus Pocus TV movie was in the works at Disney Channel for release on Freeform and that it would be a reboot rather than a direct sequel. However, October 2019 brought the news that Hocus Pocus 2 would indeed be a sequel to the first, and can be heading to Disney+ rather than Freeform. Workaholics writer Jen D’Angelo is penning the script and in March 2020, director Kenny Ortega won’t be involved within the making of Hocus Pocus 2, and therefore the movie was initially reported to feature an entirely new cast.

However, with the sequel now rapidly moving forward and set to stream on Disney+, and with Disney looking to pour hundreds of millions of dollars into generating original content for the service, Hocus Pocus 2 Maybe fast-tracked. That said, the Coronavirus pandemic likely ended hopes for any 2020 release, although production may still be able to kick-off before the end of the year with a 2021 debut in mind.

This will be a straight-up remake of Hocus Pocus and will feature none of the original cast. According to Deadline, Disney Channel is in the very early stages of developing this new combat the 1993 cult classic with David Kirschner. He was a producer on the original movie, onboard to executive produce. It seems like he’ll be the only real tie this remake has to the first Hocus Pocus.