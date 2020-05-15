Here Some Latest Updates On ‘The Mandalorian Season 2’.

- Advertisement -

The Skywalker Saga is kaput and The Clone Wars animated series has wrapped up once and for all. If you’re trying to find a Star Wars fix nowadays, all you can do is try to make sense of The Rise of Skywalker’s cloning situation (good luck!), or watch The Mandalorian making-of series on Disney Plus, where you’ll be hard-pressed to find that dopamine hit which rushes upon the mere sight of Baby Yoda.

Thankfully, we’re a couple months off from The Mandalorian’s yield for Season Two. Since the very first season wrapped up in December, we’ve seen small pieces of information, photographs, and projecting news (including the yield of a particular OG trilogy bounty hunter and also two animated-series fan-favorites) steadily coming from production on the next year. Add them up, and we’ve got a pretty clear idea of what Mando and his green buddy will be up to this autumn –and it seems more intriguing than their Deluxe One hijinks. Here’s what we know about The Mandalorian Season 2 so far.

When is The Mandalorian coming back for Season 2?

- Advertisement -

This one’s easy. Do you think Disney was likely to wait overly long before falling more episodes of its flagship show? (Aside from High School Musical: The Musical, of course.) Of course, once March hit, fans wondered whether the coronavirus pandemic has affected the creation of The Mandalorian. Thankfully, Bob Chapek, the new Disney CEO, confirmed in May that production on the series wrapped up before the world closed down, and also the autumn release date will be unaffected.

What’s The Mandalorian Season Two going to be around?

In the least Disney-era Star Wars fashion potential, The Mandalorian staved off the impulse to cameo or tease, rather giving us a straight-up plot description of Season Two throughout the finale.

About three-fourths of the way through Episode 8, Mando and his crew run into the Armorer–that we learn is working to conserve the remains of the Mandalorian clan, that was just recently wiped out by Stormtroopers. When she catches up with Mando, the Armorer engraves a logo on the bounty hunter’s armor–one that represents his next mission, revealing that Mando and Baby Yoda are a two-person clan now. The Armorer says, “Until it is of age or cooperating with its type, you are as its father. This is the way.”