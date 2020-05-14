Here Some Latest UpDates On ‘Star Trek Discovery Season 3’.

- Advertisement -

Star Trek fans might need to wait a bit longer than anticipated for the next season of Star Trek: Discovery. Discovery’s third season wrapped principal photography in February, but as a result of additional precautions being taken during the coronavirus pandemic, post-production is progressing at a slower pace than it otherwise could have. Discovery star Wilson Cruz, who plays Hugh Culber on the show, and Anthony Rapp, who plays with Paul Stamets, formerly confirmed that work had slowed but was still ongoing. Currently Cruz and one fo the show’s editors have provided another update. In response to a lover asking for a release date on Twitter,” Cruz tweeted, “Trust me, not one will recall giving you a launch date as soon as they can. Everyone is working hard on post-production as we speak. Patience, grasshopper.”

Editor Scott Gamzon afterward joined the dialogue. “Post-production, Sound, VFX, and Editorial are hard at work from our houses,” Gamzon tweeted. “It is going to take more and there have been challenges but the outcomes will be well worth the wait!

Cruz previously tweeted of this new season which “It is coming, but it can be a little longer than we thought… It is coming though! Nothing was ever official, but as we’re now entering may it seems safe to state that any early 2020 window has passed.

In the conclusion of year 2, we flash-forwarded I think 930 decades. Michael Burnham has found a new core, not to mention a brand new partner in crime. So again, there’s a large tonal shift on that show, less driven by the pain and remorse of her previous and more about the bewitching reunification of this Discovery crew and where she went to,” Frakes said. “God knows where she moved as Red Angel. Therefore those two things coming back together is very much the theme, and how grateful everyone is and what is next. It has got lots of action-adventure rather than so much pain.”