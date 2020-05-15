Here Some Latest Updates About ‘Euphoria Season 2’.

- Advertisement -

HBO has announced that Euphoria was renewed for a second season. The show is expected to land this year, and we are naturally excited. The critically acclaimed show is an adaptation of an Israeli set of the identical name. The storyline revolves around large school pupils who struggle with themes like love and identity in the middle of drugs and relationships. Here’s everything we know up to now. Euphoria is an American teenager drama tv created by Sam Levinson. Euphoria follows a group of high school students in their exploration of self-identity, gender. Friendship, injury, and love.

Quoting the Hollywood reporter” Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has built an unbelievable world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely gifted Zendaya,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming”

The release date of year 2:

Though the next season is expected this season, HBO hasn’t given out any details regarding the release. This means that we don’t have an official release date yet.

What do we expect from the second season?

Considering that the first season managed to catch a lot of attention, expectations for the second are large. Cast and crew members also have revealed that Season 2 will include more adult content. Season 1 did shock audiences with all the depiction of mature content, but it looks like Season 2 will probably have more.

Who’s in the cast?

The lead roles are portrayed by Zendaya (as Rue), Hunter Schafer (as Jules), Maude Apatow (as Lexi), Storm Reid (as Gia), Angus Cloud (as Fezco) and all of these are predicted to return along with other principal characters.

Zendaya is excited for its second season and joked that she’s constantly”harassing” the show’s author Sam Levison concerning the next season. She proceeded to say that she feels extremely connected to her character and finds common ground over their anxiety problems.

Having wowed audiences with Season 1, we can’t wait to find out what Season 2 provides.