Here Some Exciting News About 'WandaVision'.

By- Anand mohan
WandaVision will be the second live-action MCU series to Include Disney Plus, Following The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. According to what we’ve seen so far, it looks to be quite bizarre and full of twists and turns.

If you are interested, we have scoured the web for all worth knowing about this new series. Also, we have comparable roundups for Loki and Hawkeye, in addition to a complete guide to all the Marvel content available on Disney Plus at the moment.

We all know so far is that it’s currently scheduled for this year – probably in the past quarter. Seeing as they were probably still in creation before each of the lockdowns happened, they may not hit this season. We’ll update this article when we know more.

Exactly what will WandaVision be about?

WandaVision is set to take place article Avengers: Endgame – something already interesting as by this point Vision was destroyed by Thanos because he obtained the final Infinity Stone from him.

From initial descriptions and the trailer, we view both the Wanda and Vision in a vintage suburban setting, but seemingly not all is as it seems. Writer Jac Schaeffer explained the series at D23 as”half traditional sitcom and half-full MCU spectacular”, and by the footage this seems to be quite dream-like and surreal.

Fans are thinking that this is all taking place in Wanda’s mind, and it is a variant of this story she’s made for herself to deal with losing Vision. Another concept is that this series takes place in a different branch of the period – like how Loki is going to be put. Now that alternative dimensions are established in the MCU, this is also completely possible.

Olsen also told audiences at Comic-Con that the show would be quite bizarre, and that we would find why Wanda is dubbed the Scarlet Witch.

Who is involved in WandaVision?

Teyonah Parris will make her Marvel debut playing an adult version of Monica Rambeau, seen as a child in Captain Marvel. Finally, Kathryn Hahn may play an unknown role in the sequence.

The series is made and written by Jac Schaeffer – also the writer for the upcoming MCU movie Black Widow. Directing will be done by Matt Shakman, who has previously worked It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Fargo, and Game of Thrones.

Anand mohan

